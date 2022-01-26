the 2K tablet that costs little

Raise your hand if you have never used the Tablet to see a movie or an episode of a TV series, only to be strongly disappointed by the audio and video quality offered by the device. It’s a real shame, but it’s common: tablets would be ideal devices to use multimedia content in maximum freedom and comfort, but very often they are not really up to it.









The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus: this is a tablet not only powerful enough, but also with one screen and of speakers decidedly high quality, which seem to be made just for playing streaming movies. The screen is very high resolution, the speakers are four, so nothing is missing for entertainment. By adding a keyboard and stylus, sold separately, nothing prevents the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus from doing well with productivity apps as well. How much does this tablet cost? Much less than you might think.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus: technical characteristics

As the name suggests, Il Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has a screen from 11 inches. Specifically, it is a type display IPS LCD with resolution 2K (2,000 × 1,200 pixels) and an excellent brightness, equal to 400 nit.

Under the body we find a processor MediaTek Helio G90T, a chip by no means poor in terms of performance: it is as fast as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. The installed memory is up to 6 GB of RAM and 128GB to store files and apps.

The audio sector provides 4 speakers and support for Dolby Atmos, so the sound will be anything but flat. Also good battery, big but not huge: 7,500 mAh at 20 watts charging.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus: how much does it cost

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is a recent product, arrived on Amazon at the end of 2021. It is not surprising, therefore, that its price has not yet fallen by much compared to the list price, that is 339 euros.

A small discount, however, is there at the moment and it’s nice: Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, in version 4/128 GB, is on sale in 311 euros (-27 euros, -8%). All the more reason to choose this great 11-inch tablet.

