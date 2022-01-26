the 3-0 on Fenerbahce blinds the 2nd place in Pool E

Istanbul (Turkey), January 26, 2022

Authoritarian performance in Turkey: the 3-0 over Fenerbahce locks the 2nd place in Pool E.

Daniele Lavia overcomes Fenerbahce’s double wall during the first set (photo cev.eu)

The first away match in 2022 gives Trentino Itas the result he had targeted on the eve of his departure for Turkey. This afternoon the Gialloblù team has in fact conquered the field of Istanbul, imposing a 3-0 to the hosts of Fenerbahce HDI in the fourth round of Pool E of 2022 CEV Champions League; a success – the sixth in a row – which allows Lorenzetti’s team to secure second place in the group with two days to go and which confirms the good start of the calendar year experienced by Kaziyski and his teammates.

Even without Lisinac, the Trentino team managed to impose their game in front of the hosts, demonstrating how the relationship that binds them to Burhan Felek Voleybol Salonu (the playing facility) is particularly special. In the structure in which a little less than three years ago it won its first CEV Cup, Trentino Itas has in fact played an almost perfect match in all the fundamentals (10 blocks, 56% in attack, 55% in reception, only 14 total errors between jokes and dunks), never giving breath to the action of Fenerbahce, who managed to raise their heads only for a short glimpse of the second set, until 16-16. Before and after, Alessandro Michieletto (best scorer with fifteen points, four blocks, the only Gialloblù ace of the day and 67% at goal) and Kaziyski (11 with 45%) thought of it to dictate the law and to make the scales to the guests. The performance of D’Heer (9 winning balls, with 86% in the first half and three blocks) and that, very lucid, directed by Sbertoli, at the end judged mvp, are also in good evidence.

Below is the scoreboard of the fourth match of Pool E of the Main Phase of 2022 CEV Champions League played this afternoon at the Burhan Felek Voleybol Salonu in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce HDI Istanbul-Trentino Itas 0-3

(20-25, 18-25, 16-25)

FENERBAHCE HDI: Unver 4, Batur 6, Toy 7, Hidalgo Oliva 10, Mousavi Eraghi 5, Kaya 1, Yesilbudak (L); Gurbuz 4, Louati 2, Tumer 1. Ne Mert, Erden, Sikar. Herdsman Daniel Castellani.

TRENTINO ITAS: Sbertoli 1, Kaziyski 11, Podrascanin 7, Lavia 6, Michieletto 15, D’Heer 9, Zenger (L); Ne Cavuto, Pinali, Albergati, Sperotto and De Angelis. Herdsman Angelo Lorenzetti.

REFEREES: Jokelainen from Rovaniemi (Finland) and Akbulut from Istanbul (Turkey).

SET DURATION: 23 ‘, 26’, 20 ‘; tot. 1h and 9 ‘.

NOTE: Approximately 800 spectators. Fenerbahce HDI: 3 blocks, 6 aces, 13 errors in service, 10 errors in action, 36% in attack, 53% (31%) in reception. Trentino Itas: 10 blocks, 1 ace, 10 errors in service, 4 errors in action, 56% in attack, 55% (40%) in reception. Mvp Sbertoli.

Trentino Volley Srl

Press office