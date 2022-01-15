the 3.5 million dollars for the fake Pokémon cards have been refunded – Nerd4.life

Tech

There seems to have been a happy ending to the famous story of Logan Paul ei 3.5 million dollars spent on a box of Pokémon cards turned out to be false, since the figure seems to have been refunded to the youtuber who turned into a boxer.

The matter is now known: Logan Paul had spent a monstrous amount, or 3.5 million dollars, for what must have been a box containing very rare Pokémon cards, only to realize that these were false. This was also confirmed by Chicago’s Baseball Card Exchange (BBCE), the company that had to ensure the authenticity of the products in the box: instead of Pokémon cards, inside there were GI Joe stickers, it seems.

Although there has not yet been the final official “episode” of the story, which is likely to end again on YouTube, through a video with Logan, it seems that the amount paid by the character in question has been refunded, as reported by Shyne, or rather the one who had pocketed the monstrous amount for the fake cards.

Logan Paul and Shyne at the time of the sale of the Pokémon card box

He himself, on the other hand, seems not to have been aware of this, considering that he too had bought the box from the collectors Meelyops and Card Kahuna, evidently without ever opening it.

In fact, for the moment it looks like Shyne the one left with the match in hand, since now he will have to contend with these sellers, which is why he has already turned to some legal. The whole affair continues to seem like some sort of script for a series of impactful social media videos, to be honest, but let’s wait to see how the matter develops further.

