the $ 3.5 million Pokémon Card box may be fake

Logan Paul, a well-known American influencer, a few weeks ago rose to the headlines by investing 3.5 million dollars in the purchase of 11 packs of Pokémon TCG First Edition from 1999, all never opened and still sealed.

The news has predictably captured the attention of the whole lively community of collectors, who have been discussing the purchase for days. Paul stated that the box he bought came with lots of authentication it was the only one in the world still sealed since 1998. In any case, someone could not help but express some doubts about it: the first to do so were the managers of the PokeBeach site, who on December 31st put forward some doubts about the authenticity of the items purchased by Logan Paul.

According to the site, Paul’s card box has an unusual identification code: “All the Base Sets known and sold over the years had the product code ‘WOC06033’, regardless of whether they belonged to the First Edition or not”, explain the managers of PokeBeach. “Paul’s box is labeled with the code ‘WOC060331E’, which should mean ‘1st Edition’. However, there are no known examples of 1st Edition Base Set with ‘1E’ in the product code.”.

PokeBeach has also corroborated his doubts by noting that the barcode on the package in the hand of the influencer returns the code ‘WOC06033’, and not the one with ‘1E’ at the bottom, which would therefore be false. As if that weren’t enough, the font and spacing of Paul’s set wouldn’t match those used by Wizards of the Coast in the 1990s. Finally, the authentication procedure would be carried out by a small company with very little experience in Pokémon cards.

Is Logan Paul’s Box Set Really Fake? While the evidence provided appears overwhelming, the only way to definitively prove it would be to open the package and look inside. We await developments.