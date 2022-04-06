Technology

The 3 applications to create holograms with your mobile

Zach
Holograms are no longer a typical product of science fiction, but we can now create them with our mobile. For this you do not need an advanced device, but with a mid-range phone you can download the following applications to create your own hologram.

A hologram is a 3D image, which gives it a sense of depth. Since the creation of the metaverse they have become popular, which is why in the last year various applications have come onto the market. The problem is that the market is still very short, there are few reliable ones and most of them are not found on iOS. Remember don’t confuse hologram apps with simulators or augmented reality appswhich project their content inside the mobile and not outside it.

For all these applications you will need a mobile and a plastic pyramid that sticks to the screen. This way you will reproduce the image on your phone and it will be projected on said pyramid. You can make it manually or buy it on websites like Amazon, where the most reliable ones are between 10 euros and 20 euros.

HOLAPEX

It is with a difference the most reliable and intuitive app on the list, and also the most downloaded. With HOLAPEX you won’t be long in editing the videos because both the process and the app itself are quite simple. It does not require long menus or high code editing capabilities. The possibility of combining videos to combine them into one, unlike other formats that are usually limited to an image or video. It is available for both Android and iOS, and in both it has a paid version for 9.99 euros.

Hologram Pyramid videos

It is a simple hologram viewer that allows you to project the most basic logos, from the Twitter symbol to other brands and symbols, such as the Ying and the yang. It is very rudimentary, but allows you to combine fonts. It is also available for both Android and iOS.

Vyomy 3D Hologram Projector

It stands out for its ability to adapt to the features of your mobile. One of the advantages of this application is its variation of colors for holograms, being the application capable of creating more beautiful combinations. Perhaps the biggest flaw that we can attribute to it is a scarce video content. Unfortunately, it is only available for Android.

Other apps that allow you to see holograms

In addition to those mentioned above, we have others that do not allow you to create videos or photos, but do allow you to view predetermined images. The following are only available for Android.

It is one of the most popular on the market to display predefined content in the application, but it does not allow you to create it. It is simple but tremendously popular. You don’t need internet connection with it.

It is a very basic app that allows you to convert your local videos into holograms. In a way, it allows you to create your own content and modify the speeds, but hardly modify it or put layers together.

It is very rudimentary, since you can hardly choose between basic models of the Earth, a skull or disco lights, among others. Also, it is riddled with ads.

