The 3 applications to create holograms with your mobile

A hologram is a 3D image, which gives it a sense of depth. Since the creation of the metaverse they have become popular, which is why in the last year various applications have come onto the market. The problem is that the market is still very short, there are few reliable ones and most of them are not found on iOS. Remember don’t confuse hologram apps with simulators or augmented reality appswhich project their content inside the mobile and not outside it.

For all these applications you will need a mobile and a plastic pyramid that sticks to the screen. This way you will reproduce the image on your phone and it will be projected on said pyramid. You can make it manually or buy it on websites like Amazon, where the most reliable ones are between 10 euros and 20 euros.

HOLAPEX

It is with a difference the most reliable and intuitive app on the list, and also the most downloaded. With HOLAPEX you won’t be long in editing the videos because both the process and the app itself are quite simple. It does not require long menus or high code editing capabilities. The possibility of combining videos to combine them into one, unlike other formats that are usually limited to an image or video. It is available for both Android and iOS, and in both it has a paid version for 9.99 euros.