The 3 best casino movies of all time

The first slot machines appeared at the end of the 19th century, they were quite small and included a slot where coins were inserted, an exhibition area where symbols could be rotated, a panel showing the winnings by combination and a small dispenser of coins. tray in which the prize was collected. There are movies about online slots games, but they are not as popular as traditional ones 22 Bet sign in, and they are usually documentaries.

Over the past two decades, the most notable have been Ocean’s Eleven and Twelve, which are mostly super-theft movies, while Molly’s Game and Rough Gems are the most famous, and arguably the best, of the past five years. One of these two movies also found its place on our list, so stick around and find out which movies cut our top 5 casino movies of all time.

The Boy from Cincinnati (1965)

The Cincinnati Kid is similar and we will say better than the Rounders. He’s certainly had a huge influence on every poker movie of the past 40 years (including Rounders) and sees Steve McQueen as “the boy”. Although this movie is over 50 years old, if you neglect the graphics, old technology and degrade the overall picture and sound quality, it will feel really fresh and relevant to you. This is one of the best attributes a movie can have, and every writer or director expects someone to say something like that about their movie in 50 years.

In this film, The Kid realizes that he is not as good as he thinks and he needs to start climbing to the top for a longer and more dangerous path.

Gems in the rough (2019)

Rough Jewelry is one of the more recent films that has resonated well with audiences. It first aired just two years ago, and many scenes have already become iconic, mostly due to social media and memes. This is arguably one of the best roles in Adam Sandler’s career, and the whole film is taking us to a climax, where we hope to finally see how the tragically addicted protagonist wins, but watch out for spoilers!

He does not know it. And after that unexpected ending, the people who got completely sucked into the movie would do that spin again. As Howard would too, because that’s what gambling addiction can do for you.

Split in California (1974)

Guys who like Rounders probably haven’t seen California Split. They should do it! Despite being an older movie from the 1970s, California Split is still identifiable and one of those movies with a perfect representation of the boys will be the relationship and friendship between the boys. Robert Altman is the director of this film, which might surprise you: this film is still underrated and many people don’t even know it’s from Altman. On the other hand, you can see your brand everywhere.

