The 3 best premiere movies on Netflix for this purpose

Netflix and the 3 best premiere movies for this purpose

Today we will let you know the 3 films premiere that you can find on the famous Netflix platform to watch this weekend, so if you are one of those who enjoys watching a good movie, continue reading.

Recently, they have released some recommendations of movies on Netflix to watch in this month of May, so there are several options to watch during the weekend.

Every month, the streaming platform launches new productions that attract users, that’s why we share the movies that you can watch on Netflix in May that are quite interesting.









It is worth mentioning that the platform has an extensive catalog for all ages, so they have released some recommendations to see this weekend, since these projects have amazed users, being an excellent option to see from the home comfort.

So without further ado, here is the list of the three films that you must see during this first weekend of May:

one let yourself go It lasts one hour and 47 minutes and is about a youthful romance, so if you are a lover of love movies, this movie is a good option. The film is about Auden, a young scholar who is focused on starting her college career. But, before her plans she decides to live a summer like never before, she will meet a boy named Eli. two The Siege of Silverton It is in the global Top 10 of the most viewed on the platform. The film is about three fighters of the Umkhonto we Sizwe group-armed wing of the African National Congress, who discover that they have been betrayed. The story is based on a true story; incident that sparked the Global Free Mandela movement in 1980. 3 The silence It is a South Korean production that was launched in 2011 and is inspired by real events, as the writer Gong Ji-Young takes up the abuse suffered by students at a school for the deaf in Inhwa Gwangju.