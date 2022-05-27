The 3 best Scarlett Johansson films available on Netflix

The beautiful and talented actressScarlett Johansson, is the owner of a prolific career that has left great audiovisual works and that have led her to international recognition. Now, she is preparing to star in new projects and demonstrate once again the great talent she possesses. Therefore, if you are among her fans, then we will recommend three productions that you should see yes or yes on Netflix.

Source: Terra Archive

It is a 2019 American drama film written and directed by Noah Baumbach. The film stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, accompanied by a cast made up of Laura Dern, Ray Liotta and Alan Alda.

The project was announced in November 2017, with the cast joining that month. Filming took place in Los Angeles and New York between January and April of the following year. It had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2019, and began a limited theatrical release on November 6, 2019, followed by digital streaming on December 6, 2019 via Netflix.

It is the second film written and directed by Sofia Coppola. It is a co-production between Japan and the United States, set in Tokyo and released in 2003. The film was nominated for four Oscars (best film and Bill Murray for best actor), the director won the award for best original screenplay, and was also nominated for the category of best director. It grossed $119 million on an initial budget of $4 million.

Bob (Bill Murray) is a movie star with no illusions, who travels to Tokyo to shoot an advertisement for the Suntory whiskey brand and a series of commercials, interviews and Japanese advertising. Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson) is a lonely young woman in her mid-twenties, staying in the same hotel with her husband who works as a photographer. He is a famous advertising photographer who works around the clock. Bob receives absurd and cold calls from his wife, after 25 years of marriage; while Charlotte waits all day for her husband, to later see that he is not capable of giving her anything she expects.

Lucy is a 2014 French science fiction action film directed and written by Luc Besson and produced by EuropaCorp and Groupe TF1.1? The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman, Choi Min Sik, and Amr Waked, among others.

Lucy Miller (Scarlett Johansson) is a young American woman living in Taiwan who is tricked by her partner into delivering a briefcase to a hotel room on her behalf. What Lucy does not know is the contents of the briefcase and that the receiver is a Korean mobster named Jang (Choi Min-sik), who intends to introduce a new experimental synthetic drug on the Western market whose effects on people are unknown. that consume a small dose: CPH4. This substance is generated during pregnancy to achieve rapid growth of the baby’s bones and muscles.