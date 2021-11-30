the 3 cases to be managed for the 15th day

Fantasy football tips, 15th matchday of Serie A: how to manage these three ballots

How to manage the 3 most important ballots for Fantasy Football in anticipation of the 15th matchday of Serie A? Delicate cases follow each other day after day and also for this reason we are here, trying to advise you in the best way and trying to identify the most important headaches of each shift. To avoid leaving bonuses on the bench, let’s try to clarify on three ballots to be managed for this 15th matchday of Serie A identified by us (the appeal is addressed both to the owners of one of the two, and to those who have both), also referring to our probable formations.

Kean-Morata (Juventus) – The Italian will seem to have an advantage over Morata, but the ballot is still alive and will be until tonight. Whoever has one of the two in the squad must necessarily field him given the affordable opponent who will find himself against Juventus. There is a desire for redemption and with Salernitana a convincing proof is needed and that scents of goals, so many goals. For this reason we advise you to field them both, perhaps even if you have both in pink. In this case, however, it obviously depends on the alternatives: individually they are irremovable in this round, but as a couple one could think of leaving room for medium-level options and keeping Morata out who, as mentioned, seriously risks starting from the bench. If you have the opportunity to put both of them, however, there is no better opportunity than against Salernitana.

Atalanta – To minimize by reducing everything to a single ballot would have been ungenerous. The situation relating to Atalanta is delicate and the problem recurs day after day. In this case there will be the official formations to come to the rescue of the fantasy coaches, but the amount of minutes played could be of little importance against Venice. Zapata and Muriel, Ilicic and Malinovskyi and Pasalic and Pessina: all in a ballot, but all necessarily to be deployed. Owners or not, 10 minutes are enough to affect, especially against a team like Venezia and especially if some of them enter the field with a result already acquired. If you have more than one in pink, even in this case we recommend you calmly deploy them all, at the cost of focusing only on the orobics. The moment that Atalanta is experiencing is crazy and given the opponent they will find themselves against, it is absolutely impossible to think of giving up any Nerazzurri player.