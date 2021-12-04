the 3 cases to be managed for the 16th day
The 16Serie A matchday approaches and in addition to the classic tips of Fantasy Football there is also to be reckoned with 3 ballots to manage. Several delicate cases on which we want to focus, naturally trying to advise you in the best possible way. For this 16th matchday of Serie A, here are the three ballots that we have identified: Insigne-Lozano (Naples); Messias-Diaz (Milan) and Scamacca-Defrel (Sassuolo).
How to manage the 3 most important ballots for Fantasy Football in anticipation of the 16th matchday of Serie A? Delicate cases follow each other day after day and also for this reason we are here, trying to advise you in the best way and trying to identify the most important headaches of each shift. To avoid leaving bonuses on the bench, let’s try to clarify on three ballots to be managed for this 16th day of Serie A identified by us (the appeal is addressed both to the owners of one of the two, and to those who have both), also referring to our probable formations.
- Mertens-Petagna (Naples) – The Belgian is in great shape, but it cannot be ruled out that he can rest. There are several fundamental matches in sight and he comes from different performances as a starter: moreover he is also to be considered an excellent weapon during the race, ready to split the game and maybe even hit on the counterattack. However, given the moment he is experiencing, it remains to be deployed without many doubts. Petagna as an ex can intrigue, but at the moment he is losing the ballot and also remains not exactly a war machine in terms of bonuses. For this reason, especially if you have medium-level alternatives with simpler games, you could easily think of keeping him on the bench. Even if you have both, we advise you to focus on Mertens and not on the former Spal.
- Messias-Brahim Diaz (Milan) – The Brazilian has just returned from a great match against Genoa and could be confirmed against Salernitana. Given the opponent is to be deployed without any kind of doubt, even if he started from the bench and the same also applies to Brahim Diaz. The Spaniard could be granted a rest, but it is not so utopian to think that 10 minutes can be enough for him to score against the grenades. For this reason we advise you to field the former Real Madrid regardless. In case you have both in pink, you could opt to use them both as holders. Doing so would ensure the certainty of having at least one in the field from 1 ‘, both protagonists of a portion of the game against the last in the standings and therefore more dangerous than many others who could play 90 minutes. If you do not have players who are impossible to put on the bench, place them both calmly.
- Scamacca-Defrel (Sassuolo) – Having also returned from the goal against Napoli, Scamacca could still start from 1 ‘even against Spezia. An affordable match and consequently you can think of deploying him serenely in your starting line-up, even if he did not start as a starter. In fact, Defrel could play in its place, used sure that in these games it often ends up stamping the card. If you’ve picked them up separately, you might be seriously thinking about deploying them, perhaps for your last attacking slot. If you have purchased both, the question is certainly more delicate: deploying both of them could be a double-edged sword, which is why it would be better to avoid. Naturally in these cases we recommend going to the owner: there are no certainties, but at the moment Scamacca would seem to have an advantage, which is why we would bet on him between the two.
