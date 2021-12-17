the 3 cases to be managed for the 18th day
The 18Serie A matchday approaches and in addition to the classic tips of Fantasy Football there is also to be reckoned with 3 ballots to manage. Several delicate cases on which we want to focus, naturally trying to advise you in the best possible way. For this 18th matchday of Serie A, here are the three ballots that we have identified: Sanchez-Lautaro (Inter); Zaniolo-Mayoral-Shomurodov (Rome); Pjaca-Brekalo (Turin).
Fantasy football tips, 18th matchday of Serie A: how to manage these three ballots
How to manage the 3 most important ballots for Fantasy Football in anticipation of the 18th matchday of Serie A? Delicate cases follow each other day after day and also for this reason we are here, trying to advise you in the best way and trying to identify the most important headaches of each shift. To avoid leaving bonuses on the bench, let’s try to clarify on three ballots to be managed for this 18th matchday of Serie A identified by us (the appeal is addressed both to the owners of one of the two, and to those who have both), also referring to our probable formations.
- Sanchez-Lautaro (Inter) – After Dzeko, it should be Lautaro’s turn to rest against Salernitana in tonight’s match. In place of the Argentine the starter Alexis Sanchez should start, fresh from the great goal scored against Cagliari. Obviously both must be deployed, especially if you have taken them individually, regardless of who will play or not. In case you have both within your squad, you might as well think seriously about fielding both of them. Much depends on the alternatives, but against Salernitana you can take this risk without too much remorse.
- Zaniolo-Mayoral-Shomurodov (Rome) – It is a three-way ballot, but although they are also different roles, the situation is very simple. Both Mayoral and Shomurodov should be relegated to the bench: if you don’t have any alternatives, obviously line them up, but if not, it’s better to bet on something else. In the case of Zaniolo, it is better to continue to bet on him: if you have bet on the Giallorossi 22, you will have to continue to field him until the end, not being fooled by complicated games. Sooner or later the bonus will arrive, better not risk losing it. Whether you have all three in pink, or if you only have one: the only one to field for us is Zaniolo.
- Pjaca-Brekalo (Turin) – Brekalo comes from a title in the Italian Cup, while in the league he could end up on the bench again. Pjaca is in a good moment and is the favorite to be a starter also against Verona: the match is not easy and for this reason we advise you to make a precise choice. If you have both, deploy the owner and therefore Pjaca. If you only have one of the two, we still recommend going to Pjaca for those who have him, while for those who have Brekalo it would be better to bet on other players.
BALLOTING DAY 18 SERIES A AND ADVICE FOR THE FANTACALCIO
