the 3 cases to be managed for the 19th day

Fantasy football tips, matchday 19 of Serie A: how to manage these three ballots

How to manage the 3 most important ballots for Fantasy Football in anticipation of the 19th matchday of Serie A? Delicate cases follow each other day after day and also for this reason we are here, trying to advise you in the best way and trying to identify the most important headaches of each shift. To avoid leaving bonuses on the bench, let’s try to clarify on three ballots to manage for this 19th matchday of Serie A identified by us (the appeal is addressed both to the owners of one of the two, and to those who have both), also referring to our probable formations.

Lozano-Politano (Naples) – At the moment the Mexican would seem to have the advantage, but the former Inter player is kicking back to return after months. Despite this, for fantasy coaches it would be better not to fossilize too much on this particular. Owners or not, both must be deployed, especially if you only have one in the squad: even in 15 minutes they could make the difference against Spezia, so aim for it. If, on the other hand, you have bought both, you could also think about betting on both, but if you have alternatives of a level, then we advise you to choose Lozano, slightly favored to start starting and at the moment certainly in better shape than Politano from a point of view. physicist.

Ibrahimovic-Giroud (Milan) – With the return of Giroud there is certainly a few more headaches for Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s fantasy coaches. The turnover risk is there and it is real, even though it is the last game before a fairly long stop. However, being foresighted and cautious with a 40-year-old footballer is never a bad idea, which is why it cannot be categorically excluded that Ibra may start from the bench. Also in this case, we don’t care much: Zlatan must be deployed, as well as Giroud who, even if he had only 30 minutes available, could still do well. If you have both, you could either think of giving space to both of them, or decide to bet on just one and in this case, of course, you cannot fail to field Ibrahimovic.