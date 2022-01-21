the 3 cases to be managed for the 23rd day

Fantasy football tips, matchday 23 of Serie A: how to manage these three ballots

How to manage the 3 most important ballots for Fantasy Football in anticipation of the 23rd matchday of Serie A? Delicate cases follow each other day after day and also for this reason we are here, trying to advise you in the best way and trying to identify the most important headaches of each shift. To avoid leaving bonuses on the bench, let’s try to clarify on three ballots to manage for this 23rd matchday of Serie A identified by us (the appeal is addressed both to the owners of one of the two, and to those who have both), also referring to our probable formations.

Dumfries-Darmian (Inter) – After seeing both owners against Empoli in the Italian Cup, it is very difficult to establish with certainty who can play from 1 ‘against Venezia. Net of the opponent they will face, we mainly advise you to bet on both: they could in fact make a difference even during the race, it doesn’t matter if they play 20 or 70 minutes. The doubt arises if you have them both: in particular cases, you could also think serenely of fielding both, but if you are really called to choose only one, then we advise you to field Dumfries. More offensive, slightly ahead to start as a starter and probably also in a better physical condition than Darmian.

Osimhen-Mertens (Naples): Also in this case the doubts are above all for those who have both and must choose only one. Also considering our probable formation, the desire for redemption and the possibility of playing more minutes, we advise you to go to Osimhen, but this time even more than the others, we would like to specify how perhaps it could be the right time to deploy both. Against a Salernitana killed by Covid, we expect a goleada precisely in the sign of the two center-forward. And if you only have one of the two in pink, line it up naturally without even thinking about it for a second, they will not disappoint you.