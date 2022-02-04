the 3 cases to be managed for the 24th day

The 24Serie A matchday approaches and in addition to the classic tips of Fantasy Football there is also to be reckoned with 3 ballots to manage. Several delicate cases on which we want to focus, naturally trying to advise you in the best possible way. For this 24th matchday of Serie A, here are the three ballots that we have identified: Osimhen-Mertens (Naples); Malinovskyi-Boga (Atalanta); Cabral-Piatek (Fiorentina).
How to manage the 3 most important ballots for Fantasy Football in anticipation of the 24th matchday of Serie A? Delicate cases follow each other day after day and also for this reason we are here, trying to advise you in the best way and trying to identify the most important headaches of each shift. To avoid leaving bonuses on the bench, let's try to clarify on three ballots to be managed for this 24th matchday of Serie A identified by us (the appeal is addressed both to the owners of one of the two, and to those who have both), also referring to our probable formations.
- Osimhen-Mertens (Naples) – Doubts for those who have Mertens are emerging, yet it shouldn’t be that way. The Belgian is always to be deployed, especially then in games like this. Against a Venice that opens up and leaves space, both could affect and hurt their opponents even in just 15 minutes. For this reason, we advise you to deploy them without too many doubts, both if you have both and especially if you only have one. Occupying two slots with two Napoli strikers against Venice is absolutely not madness, in case you have to choose one, then bet on Osimhen who at the moment seems to have an advantage starting from the first minute.
- Malinovskyi-Boga (Atalanta) – There are not many doubts about who will have to take the field from the first minute, but watch out for surprises, especially during the match. Speaking of two who play a different role, in this case one could serenely think of deploying them both, also given the difficulty of the match that will face Atalanta. Malinovskyi is not disputed, Boga could instead turn out to be a pleasant surprise. Betting on him is not crazy. If you are called to a choice between the two, perhaps even for a question of form, of course we advise you to always go to the one who should start as owner.
- Cabral-Piatek (Fiorentina) – The Brazilian should start immediately from the first minute. Italian trusts him and is ready to throw him immediately into the fray. Lazio leaves space and he could affect, presenting himself at his best. With the possibility of even shooting penalties, we advise you to field him if you have taken him. On the contrary, whether you also have Piatek or if you have taken the Pole individually, it is better to think not to deploy it for various reasons. Ownership at risk and not brilliant form, tacked on other players, perhaps more owners and with easier games to play.