the 3 cases to be managed for the 24th day

Fantasy football tips, 24th matchday of Serie A: how to manage these three ballots

How to manage the 3 most important ballots for Fantasy Football in anticipation of the 24th matchday of Serie A? Delicate cases follow each other day after day and also for this reason we are here, trying to advise you in the best way and trying to identify the most important headaches of each shift. To avoid leaving bonuses on the bench, let’s try to clarify on three ballots to be managed for this 24th matchday of Serie A identified by us (the appeal is addressed both to the owners of one of the two, and to those who have both), also referring to our probable formations.

Osimhen-Mertens (Naples) – Doubts for those who have Mertens are emerging, yet it shouldn’t be that way. The Belgian is always to be deployed, especially then in games like this. Against a Venice that opens up and leaves space, both could affect and hurt their opponents even in just 15 minutes. For this reason, we advise you to deploy them without too many doubts, both if you have both and especially if you only have one. Occupying two slots with two Napoli strikers against Venice is absolutely not madness, in case you have to choose one, then bet on Osimhen who at the moment seems to have an advantage starting from the first minute.

Malinovskyi-Boga (Atalanta) – There are not many doubts about who will have to take the field from the first minute, but watch out for surprises, especially during the match. Speaking of two who play a different role, in this case one could serenely think of deploying them both, also given the difficulty of the match that will face Atalanta. Malinovskyi is not disputed, Boga could instead turn out to be a pleasant surprise. Betting on him is not crazy. If you are called to a choice between the two, perhaps even for a question of form, of course we advise you to always go to the one who should start as owner.