The 3 cryptocurrencies that are going to pay 150% in dollars this month

Cryptocurrencies are considered by experts as extremely volatile investment instruments, for this reason, they urge everyone to operate taking into account the risks associated with them.

In this context, the most experienced investors already know which are the three most promising cryptocurrencies of March and April and trust their capital in them: on the one hand, they will buy Bitcointhe popular cryptocurrency trading at $38,000; Polkadot, which is not only a cryptocurrency but a technological ecosystem; and the digital currency of the metaverse Sandboxing.

Here’s everything you need to know about each of them.

These are the 3 most promising cryptocurrencies of March and April

Polkadot

Polkadot

Polkadot is a protocol that seeks, in simple terms, to unify various blockchains and make them interoperable with each other.

The $DOT cryptocurrency is trading at $17 today, however, four months ago it was worth $54. As a percentage, it fell 68% and investors continue to take advantage of the drop to accumulate the digital currency.

According to experts, the digital currency could rise to $23 in March and give investors 35% dollar gains.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

According to several analysts, Bitcoin investors are waiting for the definitions of the United States Federal Reserve Open Market Operations Committee on the increase in the rates of the treasury bonds of that country.

In this context, they are not making large outlays of money in the cryptocurrency since they are being cautious and first, they want to know how the entire market -including crypto- will react to the announcement of the update of the United States rates.

Faced with this uncertainty, Bitcoin could drop in price sharply again and return to the $32,000 range experts say and point out that, if it falls, investors will take the opportunity to buy and will cause the price to rebound to $50,000.

For now, the popular cryptocurrency is “stuck and stuck” between the prices of $37,000 and $39,800 according to various technical indicators.

This week will be key for Bitcoin, since its price could rise or fall after the definitions of said Committee.

The Sandbox

Specific, The Sandbox is a blockchain system where NFTs can be edited into the form of both mini-games usable on the platform and vanity items.

The Sandbox

This “publisher” allows you to create objects without having to be a specialized programmer and then sell them as NFTs both on the official market and on other trading sites such as OpenSea.