the 3 cryptocurrencies you don’t know (but you should)

In a blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem dominated by Bitcoin (BTC) ed Ethereum (ETH), the interest of crypto-investors is focusing on others cryptocurrencies with behind projects related to decentralized finance (DeFi) that have revolutionized the offer of alternative protocols for smart contracts and consensus.

Let’s think about Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT) e Tezos (XTZ), which thanks to their scalable technology, interoperability and governance systems that make a flexible update possible without having to fork, have allowed investors not only to obtain high yields but to participate in staking methods that entail various advantages.

These cryptocurrencies are experiencing a golden age and in the last 12 months they have marked record peaks, rightfully entering the Olympus of cryptocurrencies. According to analysts, they have enormous future potential. Experts predict they could see even more significant gains between now and 2022. Here’s everything you need to know.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the market right now, with a market cap of over 27 billion. In one year its price has skyrocketed, from € 7.4678 to € 22.66 (data as of 7/10/2021). To understand: if a year ago you had invested € 1,000 in Chainlink you would have earned, in addition to the amount spent, € 2,034, tripling the invested value (+ 203%).

After launching the ICO at the end of 2017 at a price of $ 0.11, Chainlink briefly broke above $ 1 in 2018 before dropping again until 2019. In summer 2020 it began its bull run and reached $ 17 at a time when the cryptocurrency market was starting to wake up from a deep sleep. In 2021 its rise continued without major hitches: in May 2021 it set an all-time high of $ 51.46. Today it has a market cap of 27.3 billion.

But what exactly is Chainlink and what does it owe its success to? It’s a decentralized Oracle network, that is, able to connect smart contracts with real world data and events without compromising their integrity. Before Chainlink and the oracle networks it was impossible inserting data from the outside and real world into the blockchain. Let’s pretend we want to have a smart contract that goes into execution when the EUR / USD quote reaches a certain price: before Chainlink, no system was able to provide reliable data of this type. But this can also be applied to other types of data, for example, data from IoT devices or other tools can be incorporated.

Chainlink’s native token is LINK which, in addition to being a tradable cryptocurrency, is a utility token used to incentivize data accuracy, keep smart contracts stable and acts as a reward to reward nodes and their operators for their work in validating transactions.

Where can Chainlink go? Its promise to integrate real-world data on blockchain opens up a whole new world of possible applications for smart contracts. Decentralized finance is younger than blockchain technologies but there are no inherent limits to the value Chainlink could provide to the world in the near future. As long as there is new data and a desire for technological growth, Chainlink will continue to rise in value.

Polkadot (DOT)

When we talk about stratospheric ascent we cannot but think of Polkadot: DOT, its native token, a few months after its launch became one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization (36.7 billion).

Polkadot is a decentralized protocol created by Gavin Wood, co-founder of Ethereum, known for writing Ethereum’s Solidity programming language and who worked closely with Vitalik Buterin in 2015. After launching the ICO in 2017, DOT arrived in May 2020. Its price in the last year it has grown by + 758% going from € 3.17 to € 27.20. Translated: those who invested € 1,000 in October 2020 had a return of € 7,580.

As is the case in the entire cryptocurrency market, even with Polkadot we are facing a highly volatile investment, which means that you could make high gains but also large losses. We are seeing what has happened in the last year with Bitcoin, which has led investors on a continuous roller coaster ride. That said, Polkadot has a solid foundation: an experienced management team and a large and dedicated community of developers. But more importantly, it has a technology that wants to solve a key problem in the blockchain sector: theinteroperability.

Designed to overcome the limitations of the Ethereum blockchain and offer new features, Polkadot has equipped itself with a completely new structure and a consensus protocol of its own that helps cryptocurrencies to communicate with each other. In particular, Polkadot is able to communicate information from private blockchains to public networks and vice versa. Virtually developers can create next-generation applications that obtain authorized data from a private blockchain and use it on a public blockchain. These capabilities, according to some analysts, make Polkadot a credible threat to Ethereum’s primacy. It is no coincidence that he was nicknamed “Ethereum killer” as it is at a very advanced stage of development compared to Ethereum 2.0. The goal is to become a fully scalable and heterogeneous network.

Polkadot’s system works in a unique way, through one multi-blockchain technology with the center Relay Chain, which provides the infrastructure and the security system; the Parachain, secondary blockchains used to validate the accuracy of transactions carried out on the network; the Parathread, similar to the Parachain but with small differences and operating on a pay-as-you-go model, ei Bridges, which expand network interoperability by allowing Parachain and Parathread to connect and communicate with external networks such as Bitcoin.

Its token, DOT, plays a fundamental role in this system. It has the Governance function (DOT holders have the right to vote on decisions and developments regarding the protocol), the Staking function (acts as a guarantee of security for the entire network) and the Bonding function (acts as a guarantee for Parachain). It can of course also act as an electronic payment system.

A crucial feature that differentiates Polkadot from other blockchains is the multilevel governance which allows protocol updates to be performed without the need for a hard fork and integrates transparent on-chain voting to keep the community cohesive.

Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) is reaching all-time highs and in the last year, investors have seen their invested value quadruple (+ 278.82%). At the time of writing its price travels towards i € 7. Analysts’ expectations are all bullish: Tezos is expected to hit $ 10 in the next 12 months, and even The Economy Forecast Agency is targeting a price of $ 15.12 by the end of the year. By October 2022 it is estimated that the Tezos price will rise to $ 21.90.

Conceived by Arthur and Kathleen Breitman in 2014 and launched in July 2017 with an ICO from 232 million dollars, the largest ICO ever at the time, Tezos is an open source blockchain network that was born with the idea of ​​allowing everyone to create and manage decentralized applications (DApp) and smart contracts. Characterized by a unique consent and validation mechanism, the Liquid Proof-of-Stake, the Tezos blockchain was built to allow flexible updating of its rules and functionality without the need for a hard fork. Those who own XTZ can open a node and vote on project updates, or delegate their vote.

Part of the success of the Tezos is due precisely to its governance model: thanks to the possibility for investors to create proposals and host votes on whether or not to implement on-chain proposals, the network never required hard forks. For this reason, the Tezos blockchain is called “self-emending”, that is, it must amend itself autonomously.

Developers are constantly working on updates as the community continues to actively participate in simplifying the network, allowing it to compete more and more with giants like Ethereum.

In collaboration with Young Platform