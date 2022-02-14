The 3 cursed appliances that are worth half a bill: turn them off now

The expensive energy is truly dramatic for Italian families and the winds of war blowing from Russia speak of bills destined to skyrocket.

Let’s see concretely how defend ourselves from this bloodletting because economists’ estimates say that so many families will find themselves in trouble.

War is also taking place, as if that were not enough, to exaggerate the cost of bills that have already reached unsustainable figures. Indeed, geopolitical tensions threaten numerous tragic increases: let’s see how to defend ourselves by learning to use appliances with more awareness and to turn off the most energy-intensive ones.

How to defend ourselves

Italians are suffering an unprecedented bloodletting because both gas and electricity bills and gasoline go up dramatically and soon the prices at discount stores will also skyrocket. Indeed, many families risk not making it and seek refuge in changing operators. But is it really worth it? Experts say it’s best to let it go. In fact, even if today we are bombarded with phone calls that encourage us to change operators, often the conditions proposed are better only in appearance. In fact, the various operators pay for gas and oil all in the same way and great advantages in this period are not possible.

3 appliances that are worth half the bill

More sensible then surely is to use the appliances we have at home with more awareness and avoid waste. First of all, it is crucial that the windows are well insulated and avoid heat loss. Russian gas is in danger of no longer arriving and heating costs could skyrocket. It is also better to dress heavier at home so that you don’t have to overheat. But let’s see the first energy-intensive appliance: it is the oven. Using it as little as possible is a must and it is also important that it is of high energy class otherwise every cooking will be a drain. The dishwasher is also heavy. Consequently we must use it fully loaded and also try to do without it if we can. Here, too, studies show how the energy class can really make a difference.

But the real black beast of the bill are washing machine and dryer. The washing machine must be done with a full load and at low temperatures. Thirty degrees is right now. The dryer is best turned off. Using it today is not worth it at all.