The 3 exercises you should do if you have passed the Covid

There are many consequences that Covid-19 can leave on our body and many of them are related to the lungs and breathing. Many patients who have suffered from this disease report discomfort when breathing, or decreased lung capacity or difficulty in taking in and releasing air.. For these patients, our physiotherapist Alberto Camacho (@calessalud) explains in the video 3 simple exercises aimed at improving these discomforts and gradually recover the same lung capacity as before the pandemic.

The first exercise is as simple as lying on the bed and breathing in and out along with simple arm movements.

For the second exercise, you will need a rubber band or a ribbon that should be tied along the ribs in order to provide resistance in the area. This will help the recovery process.

The last exercise is as simple as blowing up a balloon with your mouth.

With these three exercises, daily, lung function will be greatly improved after this disease. But if there is discomfort or the problems persist, The advice is to go to a specialist to assess the problem and offer other types of advice or more specific therapies.