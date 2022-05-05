the 3 ‘favorites’ that still have places

MIR 2022 applicants.

The Ministry of Health has awarded this Thursday MIR vacancies applicants with an order number between 2,000 and 2,400. After the celebration of this day, the sixth since the process began, three specialties are one step away from filling the quota offered for this call, so they could run out of places in the next sessions: Cardiology, Oral and Maxillofacial SurgeryY Legal and Forensic Medicine.

According to the statistics shared by the ministerial body, Cardiology could be the third specialty to be exhausted in this call, after Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. Specifically, there are still five vacancies available in this area, which has awarded 97.4 percent of its offer. However, Cardiology It loses strength compared to the previous call, when it assigned the last of its places to order number 2,356.

Six posts remain without an owner in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, which has assigned 82.9 percent of its posts. In the previous call, Oral and Maxillofacial filled the quota after assigning 2,638 applicants.

Along these same lines, Legal and Forensic Medicine only has four vacancies, although it has only managed to fill 50 percent of the quota after six assignment days. This specialty has been released in this call with a total offer of eight places.

On the other hand, Anesthesiology and Resuscitation It has become one of the most sought-after specialties on the sixth day by awarding 50 places. In addition, Ophthalmology It has also stood out with 31 awards.

How many MIR 2022 places are left to be awarded?