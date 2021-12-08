The 3 gaps suggest a fall in the Ftse Mib Future. What does it mean? An accredited theory of classical technical analysis holds that a directional movement is interspersed with three gaps: the first escape gap, the second middle gap and the third exhaustion gap.

If we analyze the hourly time frame from 6 December onwards, these 3 gaps have been marked and precisely at the opening of 6 December, then between 6 and 7 December. and today opening (partial gap) and from that moment a retracement began.

At the price level, what is this theory for? To estimate the objectives to be achieved.

Here in the specific case what they were:

27,215 and in our case at around 4 pm on 7 December the maximum was reached at 27,165.

Now what could happen? If the trend remains bullish, the gap left open between 26.484 and 26.675 of 6/7 December will be filled to the maximum. An hourly and then daily close below 26.484 would trigger a deep sell off with lows towards the 24.570 area to be reached within the first ten days of January.

Everything is in line with what was written in our point on the markets and on the importance of today and then of the current week which should clarify the real intentions of the recent rebound movement. B of the movement and therefore a new strong decline or wave C of the Christmas rally?

The 3 gaps suggest a fall in the Ftse Mib Future. Focus on 3 undervalued stocks and when to buy them

The signals of our Trading Systems and our evaluations on the financial statements of the last 4 years, make us interested in Azimut, BPER Banca and Stellantis (MIL: STLA).

Azimuth, last price at 24.64. Fair value at 30 euros. Buy at the opening on Monday only if this week’s close will be above 24.86 with a stop loss at 24.04.

BPER Bank, last price at 1.7330. Fair value at € 2.60. Buy on Monday opening only if this week’s close will be above 1.7420 with stop loss at 1.7035.

Stellantis, last price at 16.596. Fair value at 28 euros. Buy on Monday opening only if this week’s close is above 16.214 with stop loss at 15.716.