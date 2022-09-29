The 3 looks of Ana de Armas inspired by Marilyn Monroe that have made us dream

Coinciding with the premiere of ‘Blonde’, we review the fascinating dresses with which Ana de Armas has dazzled since the promotion of the Marilyn Monroe movie began.

It is not strange that Anne of Arms figure among the best dressed red carpets but it may have been in the last few weeks, just before the premiere of ‘Blonde’ —the biopic on Marilyn Monroe that stars and that has just landed, this Wednesday, in Netflix— when more times and consecutively she has made us fall in love with her looks, which have not only been spectacular or super successful, but also in many cases contained nods to the character he embodies.

Ana de Armas at the Deauville Festival. | Reynaud Julien / GTRES

Undoubtedly the role of Marilyn Monroe, for which some predict Ana de Armas an Oscar (others criticize her diction and accent), and which is a project that has “big shoes to fill”, As noted by the entertainment president of ABG, owner of the property of the protagonist of ‘With skirts and crazy’, promises to acquire a special weight in the career of the Cuban-Spanish (“This film has changed my life”, the the interested party confessed). But, in addition, off the set, the actress, who in the footage is identical to Marilyn, has experienced a beautiful metamorphosis off the screen that brings her closer to the muse she plays in fiction, that ‘Blonde Bombshell’ (‘Blonde Bombshell’). ‘, as Marilyn was nicknamed) sexy, glamorous and also vulnerable.

Of all the impeccable outfits that Ana de Armas has walked these days, these are the ones that, in addition to paying tribute to the Hollywood diva, have made us dream.

MORE MARILYN THAN EVER, in LA

Ana de Armas, in a sequined dress by Louis Vuitton, at the premiere of ‘Blonde’ on Netflix. | Jon Kopaloff / GETTY

Speechless. This is how Ana de Armas left us when she arrived in mid-September at the premiere of ‘Blonde’ in Los Angeles, an appointment for which she brought out the heavy artillery. As she had done in several previous acts, the actress trusted Louis Vuitton and wore a metallic sequin dress from the firm, with a fitted silhouette and a heart-stopping halter neckline. And that she evoked the golden look that Marilyn herself wore in the promotional photos for ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’.

AN ICONIC DRESS, REVISED

GETTY

For the Venice Film Festival, the event where the Marilyn biopic received one of the longest ovations of the contest (the applause was heard for 14 minutes), Ana de Armas wasted elegance with another Louis Vuitton look, this time made in pleated satin by hand and with a V-neckline that reached the waist, very similar to that of the iconic white dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in the movie ‘The Temptation Lives Above’.

With part of the back exposed, and in coral, Ana de Armas’s is a model that slides to the ground. By the way, to accompany it she chose a long hair parted to one side and subtle waves to the water that also reminded the muse).

IN BLACK AND WHITE

Ana de Armas, in black and white at the 2022 San Sebastian Festival to present ‘Blonde’. | Jesus Briones

At the San Sebastian Film Festival, Ana de Armas opted for an infallible black and white look (white blouse with slightly puffed sleeves, fully buttoned) and high-waisted black trousers designed by Louis Vuitton that gave off a clear vintage flavor. A messy, skull-high bun and black shearling stilettos effectively translated back to Marilyn’s golden years.

