the 3 major award-winning brands

Pandori and panettone are the undisputed protagonists of the holidays: the ranking of the best pandoro brands of 2021.

Without pandoro or panettone it would not be a real Christmas, since they are two undisputed protagonists of the holidays. At the table, for dinner on Christmas Eve or for Christmas lunch, each family chooses one according to taste. In this regard, Altroconsumo has drawn up the ranking of best pandoro brands of Christmas 2021. Let’s see what they are.

Best pandoro of Christmas 2021: the 3 great brands awarded

There is not Christmas which can be considered as such without pandoro or panettone. They are the sweet undisputed protagonists of the tables set for the holidays, full of goodness. Regardless of your preferences, whether it is for candied fruit, raisins, or chocolate, it is essential to recognize a quality product. About this, Other consumption has compiled the ranking of the best pandoro brands for this Christmas 2021. In particular, it has analyzed 10 confectionery products, from big brands, to pastry shops, up to online sales by analyzing various factors such as:

quality of ingredients;

correctness of the information on the display label;

taste test.

But how to recognize a good one quality pandoro? To be defined as such, the pandoro must respond to certain characteristics.

How to recognize a good pandoro: necessary ingredients and appearance

According to the original recipe, the pandoro dough must contain: category A chicken eggs, wheat flour, sugar and 20% butter. Natural flavors or vanillin are in excess, as are fatty elements other than butter. Regarding the texture: the surface must be free of grease or grease e without crust. In addition, the base must also have a homogeneous complexion, meaning an optimal cooking temperature. Pandoro must be soft, slightly scented, but not too much.

The ranking of the 3 best pandoro of 2021

To the first place in the Altroconsumo ranking there is the pandoro de The Three Marys which wins first place in the tasting test and for the quality of the ingredients. A perfect combination of butter and vanilla with a soft consistency, like that of authentic Pandoro. To the second place, Esselunga Le Grazie, passes the taste test and has a complete label with all the necessary information. In the last place Maina which scores slightly lower than Le Tre Marie and Esselunga.