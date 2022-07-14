The 3 miniseries of Star + nominated for the Emmy Awards that you must schedule

This Tuesday the nominations for the most important award in the world of television were announced. The nominees to watch on Star+ are inspired by real events.

The 2022/2023 awards season is getting closer to starting and yesterday all the productions that will compete in the next installment of the emmys to be held at the 74th edition on September 12. Dedicated to recognizing the best of the small screen, both in Serie as a miniseries or movie, several of the fictions that participate in this ceremony can be seen in Star+.

In the case of the miniseries, there are three productions that you should not overlook and that you can see in the catalog of Star+, all composed of a total of eight episodes. Not only were the fictions themselves nominated, but the protagonists of the three stories were also recognized: two will compete in the category of actors and two in the category of actresses. Then we tell you what they are and what the nominated miniseries are about.

+The Emmy-nominated miniseries to watch on Star+

3 – Dopesick

Starring Michael Keatonfocuses on the real case behind the opioid crisis that intoxicated the United States from a disloyal campaign of Purdue Pharma, company responsible for producing oxycodone. This production has 14 nominations in total, including one for Keaton as Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology or Movie. Also, after seeing you can read the interview we did with Checco Varese, his director of photography.

2 – Pam and Tommy

Sebastian Stan and Lily James were nominated for their work in this fiction that recreated one of the cases that revolutionized Hollywood in the 90s, with the first appearances of leaked videos on the internet. The miniseries portrays how an intimate video between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Leewhich changed the lives of both forever and ruined the career of the star of Baywatch. You can read our interview with their production designer here.

1 – The Dropout

With amanda seyfried as protagonist and nominated for her role in this production, The Dropout tells the true story of elizabeth holmeswho accused of fraud was the creator of Theranos, a company that operated in the world of health. The production has a total of six nominations and chapters that last about an hour. It was launched in March of this year, with very positive reviews and you can see it on Star+.

You can subscribe to Star+ and start enjoying a catalog full of classics and original content. You just have to enter this link and start enjoying this experience.