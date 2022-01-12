The 3 more minutes that ruined Chiesa’s knee: what happened

“Federico Chiesa he got hurt in the first injury, the one outside the area when he was trying to shoot (in contrast to Smalling, ed). And then he had a breakdown after “ . Doctor has no doubts Fabrizio Tencone, Isokinetic director of Turin, who to the microphones of SkySport he reconstructed the details of the injury suffered by the Juventus winger during Roma-Juventus.

The diagnosis confirmed the initial suspicions: injury of the anterior cruciate of the left knee and season over. The injury seriously complicates the ambitions of the bianconeri, engaged in the Champions League fight, but above all it will deprive the national team of Roberto Mancini of a key player for the playoffs in March for the conquest of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The reconstruction

“The type of injury is quite well known, what happened was also clear from the images” assures Dr. Tencone.

In fact, Chiesa immediately gets hurt in the 24th minute after a contrast with Chris Smalling. In an attempt to kick the goal first, the Juve winger collides with the English defender. The impact causes a unnatural twisting of the knee causing an injury. The player remains on the ground on the lawn of the Olimpico for a minute to receive first aid, then slowly leaves the field before remaining off the pitch for another minute. It is 26 ‘when he tries to come back to test The conditions of his knee. A choice that turns out to be deleterious.

The player limps conspicuously and struggles to move naturally. He seems aware there is something wrong. After about three minutes on the pitch he tries the first real change of direction with a subsequent sprint: this is the moment when the knee finally gives way. And right here the nightmare of Juventus materializes.

Recovery times

“THE recovery times they know each other – Tencone specified – it will take 6 to 8 months “ . Too risky to attempt a flash recovery: “Now times are not rushing anymore because the risk of getting hurt again is high. Now Chiesa will undergo surgery and probably the operation will be carried out in Innsbruck, by Dr. Flick. (the same one who followed Zaniolo ed) “.

Dr. Tencone also explains some details of the intervention: “There reconstruction anterior cruciate ligament will be performed with the quadriceps tendon. We have to find spare parts in our body for reconstruction and in recent years the quadriceps tendon has been used more “ . The recovery period will be fundamental: “Self the rehabilitation process is complete, the athlete returns as before, in some rare cases even stronger than before, controlling their movements by correcting some phases “.

Now all we have to do is wait. Juve and the national team hope to have him back for next season stronger than before.

