The 3 most developed cryptocurrencies compared to Ethereum on GitHub

Cardano (ADA), rival coin of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), has emerged as the cryptocurrency with the highest development activity in 2021, according to a report from Santiment.

What happened

Santiment, the financial market’s data and content platform, noted that in 2021 ADA recorded more than 140,000 events in GitHub’s code repository.

Kusama (KSM) e Polkadot (DOT) were the projects that saw the second and third major development activities, resulting almost on par in the number of events on GitHub.











Source: “A Year of Crypto: Santiment 2021 Market Report”

Ethereum finished in fourth place with over 100,000 events, according to data from Santiment.

It is interesting to note that for the first time ever a project focused on non-fungible tokens, Flow (FLOW), managed to enter the year-end development report, an aspect that according to Santiment highlights “the meteoric growth of the NFT sector over the last year”.

Because it is important

With an update posted on Twitter in late December, the creator of Cardano Charles Hoskinson revealed that 175 projects are under construction on Cardano, and that more than a dozen of these will be launched by the end of the first quarter.

The increase in development activity was also reflected in the movement of prices: in 2021 ADA, KSM and DOT recorded a rally of 647.3%, 299.35% and 221.5% respectively; over the same period, ETH gained 281%.

Price movement

At the time of publication, ADA was down 3.8% to $ 1.31, KSM was down 2.4% to $ 286, DOT was up 1.3% to $ 29.82, and ETH was down 1. , 8% at $ 3,729.56.