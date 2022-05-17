The 3 most HAPPENING movies to watch during the third week of MAY; you’ll love them and they’re on Netflix

Netflix has established itself as one of the most popular audiovisual entertainment options around the world, and although this company located in Los Gatos, Calif. was created in 1997, until 2007 it began to offer its service through personal computers in the United States. However, the limited liability company type company began offering a DVD rental service through postal mail, but now it is one of the best audiovisual production companies in terms of creation and acquisition of products related to series and films for worldwide distribution. .

In this sense, the options are multiple within this platform, which has titles that range from drama and comedy, to documentaries and bioseries; Among his main original productions are Orange is the new black, Black Mirror and Stranger Things.

This is how on this occasion we have created a selection of three films currently housed in the extensive catalog of Netflix, which you can enjoy during the third week of May 2022 in the company of your loved ones such as friends or family; we show them below:

meeting ray

The American film was directed by Gaby Dellal, written by Nikole Beckwitt and starring Elle Fanning, Naomi Watss, Susan Sarandon, Tate, Donovan and Sam Trammell.

From the family drama and comedy genre, “Knowing Ray” tells us the story of three generations of women; Ray is a transgender teenager at the beginning of her gender transition, a situation that will change the perspective of her family made up of women.

One of the most complicated situations is when Maggie, a character played by Naomi Watts, must locate Ray’s biological father in order to obtain legal consent to begin the transition of their common son. And finally, her grandmother Dolly, who is a lesbian, must understand and above all accept that Ray will change and that it will be a grandson and not a granddaughter.

What is “Our Father” about?

“Our Father” follows a disturbing story about a true case of a famous doctor named Dr. Donald Cline, who dedicated much of his life to fertility cases in the seventies and eighties, but through deception, because during his time Active as a doctor, he took advantage of dozens of women to inseminate them with his own sperm, specifically 36 infertile women.

He managed to deceive his victims by telling them that the sperm came from residents of his clinic or from anonymous donors, but over time the man’s biological children realized the situation and in fact one of them decided to tell this research story so that the doctor confesses what he did and admits that it was wrong.

What is “Gimme Shelter” about?

This is the movie “Gimme Shelter”, which was written and directed by Ron Krauss, which belongs to the drama genre and featured performances by Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, and Brendan Fraser.

“Gimme Shelter” follows the story of a young woman who leads a complicated life with her mother, who is forced into the world of drug addiction and violence, which tires her daughter to such an extent that she runs away with her father, who rejects her. when she finds out she’s pregnant.

KEEP READING:

The most DISTURBING and long-awaited movie is on Amazon Prime Video | TRAILER

The most watched THRILLER movie on Netflix; will make you think of paranormal phenomena |TRAILER

The IDEAL film that talks about broken marriages and the complications of life is at the Cineteca Nacional