The 3 most iconic cars of Ryan Gosling’s career

The multifaceted Canadian actor, Ryan Gosling, is a fan of the automotive culture. Luckily for him, he has managed several industry gems during his career. Next, the most iconic cars from his time in the seventh art.

June 29, 2022 4:14 p.m.

Ryan Gossling He is an extremely versatile actor. Comedy, drama, action, romance, science fiction, Gosling has experimented in all these climates. Born in Ontario, Canadasince he was a teenager he was already trying his luck in the Californian industry of Hollywood.

“Blade Runner: 2049”, “La La Land”, “The Place Beyond the Pines” and “Lars and the Real Girl” are just some of the films in which he had to participate. Recently, it has been reported that she will participate in the first film about the doll Barbiewhere margot robbie will put himself in the skin of the famous mattel doll.

the character of Gosling within the film he is, nothing more and nothing less, than Ken. Ken, a good-looking boy with a white smile, will participate in the adventures that take the blonde protagonist from here to there.

Now, at Tork we are interested when cinema is intermingled with automotive culture. So today we will review the 3 most iconic cars of the next Ken’s film career, to say: Ryan Gossling. Join us in this daring plot.

3. Chevrolet Chevy Van, from BlueValentine (2010)

Great romantic drama that hit theaters in 2010. Directed by Derek Cianfrance and starring Gosling and Michelle Williamsthis film revolves around the rise and fall of a young couple.

The vehicle that Gosling’s character drives in this film is iconic. It is a van, complete in red. Specifically it is about the Chevrolet Chevy Vanfactory dated 1985. Spacious, classic and “faithful”, Gosling’s car in this film remained in the memory of moviegoers.

2. Buick Riviera, from La La Land (2016)

Halfway between musical and romantic comedy, La La Land gave a global dimension to the charism of Ryan Gossling. Developed in the sunny The Angelsthis film directed by Damien Chazelle and co-starring Emma Stone, La La Land enter the vast tradition of Hollywood musicals.

For him, Gosling needed a car. The long highways of Los Angeles merited it and the buick riviera went on stage. The Riviera is a car closely related to the culture of California. Its cabriolet imprint, its spacious cabin and its straight lines stand out, without a doubt, in La La Land.

1. Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, from Drive (2011)

Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, from Drive.

In my opinion, one of the best dramas he gave Hollywood in the XXI century. Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulliganthis film hit theaters in 2011 and is a declared tribute from the director to Alejandro Jodorowsky.

The argument is based on a driving expert who earns his living working in the criminal field of the sinful city of The Angels. And every great driver has to have a car. It is, nothing more and nothing less, than an absolute classic of General Motors: Chevrolet Chevelle MalibuFactory dated 1973.