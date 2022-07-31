The 3 most viewed movies on Netflix in the last week (July 25 to 31, 2022).

Netflix has a new audience ranking offered by FlixPatrol and there are 3 movies that were the most played by subscribers in recent days.

The streaming service series Netflix they are usually the main attraction of the catalogue, as happened recently with stranger things, but it is clear that movies are the type of content to be exploited by the company, to the point of implementing its own franchise. At the moment, they have not found a title with enough strength to give rise to a saga, although this week a firm candidate arrived.

This mentioned aspect is nothing minor, since the creation of its own universe could have interesting names that are attractive to viewers, especially given the harsh drop in subscribers they suffered in the second quarter of the year. While news about the future of the platform is awaited, the tapes that attracted the most attention in the last week have just been revealed. Review the Top 3!

+The 3 most viewed movies on Netflix in the last week

3- Persuasion

Dakota Johnson stomped on the platform by starring in this film directed by Carrie Cracknell, which generated great repercussions since its release. The plot revolves around Anne Elliot, a woman who lives with her family on the verge of bankruptcy, but when Frederick Wenworth, an ex-lover, reappears, she must make an important decision between letting go of the past or listening to her heart. .

2- Monster of the sea

One of the great sensations of the month and of the year in streaming is this animation, which led this list twice in a row, but due to inertia it went down a step and remains among the public’s favorite titles. This story is set in a time when terrifying beasts roamed the seas and hunters were considered heroes, like Jacob Holland, who on an expedition finds young Maisie Brumble on his ship and has no choice but to take her as an ally in your travels.

1- The Gray Man

After months of expectation, the Russo brothers arrived on the platform and premiered what was the most watched movie on Netflix between the week of July 25-31. The premise, starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, follows a veteran CIA agent who is betrayed by his own agency and forced to become a fugitive. After the success, a sequel and a spin-off have already been confirmed.