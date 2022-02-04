the 3 new errors that suspend the supply

The sting on electricity and gas is really heavy and many families risk being left without essential services. Let’s see how to avoid detachments.

Consumer protection associations are strongly sounding the alarm: many Italians risk finding themselves in energy poverty. The bills have practically doubled and will continue to rise. Let’s see how to avoid the mistakes that can cause families to lose the supply of electricity and gas. First of all, you should know that from this year the disconnection of the electricity and gas supply cannot take place automatically when you do not pay. If you are unable to pay the user, instead of suspending the supply, the manager must start an installment plan that can reach up to 10 installments. Therefore automatic detachment no longer exists.

Mistakes not to make

But the problem is that the installment will certainly offer respite, but for a while. When some installments are skipped, the posting procedure can begin again. Millions of Italians are worried about this and hope the EU measure will soon arrive to combat poverty, the basic income, but it will still take a while. Now it becomes important, according to consumer protection associations, to use tricks and precautions that limit the bill as much as possible. Turning off all unnecessary appliances such as the dryer is essential. But it is also crucial to get used to dressing heavier at home to limit the heat blow in these cold months. It is highly recommended to have the washing machine fully loaded: in fact, making it half empty has a much higher energy impact over time. The insulation of doors and windows is also essential to avoid wasting energy.

Also very important is the type of appliances we use. Those that save energy over time can make a difference on your bill.

But in the article linked above we also see how to save on gasoline that has exceeded 1.8 euros.