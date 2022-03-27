The 3 new iconic Marvel characters and in which movie they will appear in 2022

A new phase of Marvel began and, after the departure of most of the Avengers, new heroes have now arrived in the franchise that gave a lot to talk about. Know who they are.

throughout the years Marvel It has been known to consolidate itself as one of the largest entertainment franchises. This is because, with his films, he captured the attention of thousands of fans around the world. Their incredible production displays, their impressive plots, but also the great performances of the actors who were part of the MCU was what helped make them a success.

Of course, what caused the most fury among the fans was phase three of Marvel, which was attended by The Avengers. Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo are the actors who, being part of this group of superheroes, marked several generations. However, everything that begins ends, and the era of the Avengers ended.

In 2019, after avengers endgame this famous group said goodbye to their fans with an intense and spectacular film that became one of the highest grossing in the world. So much so that, at present, Marvel he has managed to get new actors who cause the same kind of sensation in the new phase that he started. In this fourth era things have changed and new heroes have arrived to cause a sensation.

The 3 new Marvel heroes that caused a sensation:

1. Yelena Belova – Black Widow:

This character was played by Florence Pugh in Black Widow and became one of the most emblematic of the new era of Marvel. This is because her role was very important in Scarlett Johansson’s last solo film in which she played her younger sister. And, for this reason, it is known that this character has a long journey in the MCU, but at the moment it is not known what her next project will be.

2. Starfox – Eternals:

This character appeared in the last part of Eternals, the movie that Marvel released last year with all the new heroes. Played by Harry Styles, he was one of those who attracted the most attention and it is already confirmed that he will have a more important role in the sequel to this feature film that, for now, does not have a release date.

3. Sylvie-Loki

Sophia Di Martino gave life to Sylvie, one of the variants of the God of Deception and will return for the second season of the Tom Hiddleston series that will return to Disney Plus. In the first edition, this character took on great importance due to her story and how connected she is with the protagonist.