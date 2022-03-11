The 3 new movies you can watch on Netflix for March 2022

From Scarlett Johansson to Spider-Man, here are the movies you need to start watching on Netflix

It’s already been several days since March came, how is that possible? Five minutes ago it was just New Years! I would like to say that time has passed at the speed of light because I have been climbing Mount Kilimanjaro or diving in the Maldives. While I’ve actually been binge-watching everything Netflix has to offer, I’m guilty!

Every month at T3 we’ll collect what’s trending, the movies that have critics talking, and the content that’s setting the streaming world on fire. These movies are specifically aimed at users who have a UK Netflix account. Although most of the recommendations can be seen from other regions, especially Netflix originals.

Even better, you can always use a vpn to start watching the newest and best content from around the world. I recently invested in one, so I was able to watch the DC series, peacemaker, starring John Cena which is on HBO Max. It was money well spent. Anyway, having clarified this, we are going to delve into the best movies to watch on Netflix in March 2022.

HER

Joaquin Phoenix has been a part of a plethora of quality movies over the years. One of the Oscar-winning actor’s productions, which I saw for the first time this week, is Ella. It tells the story of Theodore Twombly, a man who falls in love with an AI named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). These kinds of sci-fi themes tend to be off-putting, but Ella works wonderfully.

Maybe director Spike Jonze’s humor makes this film so endearing, or the futuristic setting that seems straight out of Black Mirror, or just the authentic portrayal of Phoenix. In any case, the truly human relationship between Theodore and Samantha is more believable than the half dozen romantic comedies that are released annually. One thing that surprises me is that Johansson’s voice was added in post productionalthough you might think that the actress was on set the whole time.

SPIDER-MAN 2

Sometimes you just want to see something you already know, something you know is good and that includes a spider superhero. Spider-Man 2 was released almost 20 years ago and has thankfully aged quite well. Everyone remembers the dance scene from Spider-Man 3, but no one dares to mention Peter Parker’s scene set to “Raindrops Keep Fallin” from the second part; here we see Tobey laughing in 2004, what a time those were!

What has stood the test of time, however, is Danny Elfman’s masterful soundtrack, the thrilling train fight through downtown New York, and the comedic punches from J. Jonah Jameson (played by JK Simmons). Without a doubt, the pinnacle of all this is Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, who remains one of the best supervillains to this day. Coming back to this, after seeing the character’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s somehow gotten even bigger.

MADEA’S HOMECOMING

Comedian, writer, director, producer and showman Tyler Perry (Don’t Look Up and Vice) returns to play Mabel “Madea” Simmons in Madea’s Homecoming. Based on Perry’s mother and aunt, the character has been around since 1999, tackling everything from prostitution and abuse to racism and infidelity. The latest one doesn’t mince words and puts the issue of “Black Lives Matter” and the stigma against homosexuality in the spotlight, as Madea’s entire family gathers to celebrate the graduation of her great-grandson.

Although critical reception was highly divided, it has become Netflix’s most-watched movie globally. This is due, in part, to the crossover with the Irish sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys. A match made in heaven, or just two dowdy dressed men? It’s up to you.

