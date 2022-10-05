the 3 photos that demonstrate the radical change of look over the years

Megan Fox is one of the most recognized actresses and models in Hollywood. The young woman got recognition thanks to her work in films such as “Diabolical Temptation”, “Transformers”, among many others.

The young actress and model is dazzled by her Instagram followers by showing how she has been changing her look in recent years. Currently Megan fox She sports a platinum blonde XL mane (also known as “ice white”), but when the actress became known she looked very different from how we see her now.

Machine Gun Kelly’s partner began his career sporting long dark brown hair, which allowed him to highlight the light color of his eyes. Megan Fox has never even cut her hair short and has always kept it long and straight.

Sometimes Megan fox She opts to get some waves in her hair, but she only does it when she attends an award show or red carpet. Even at another time we have seen her wear some golden highlights in her hair, which allowed her to illuminate her face. She was also encouraged to straight fringe, which was spectacular.



Photo: Megan Fox. Source: Instagram @megan fox

Who is Megan Fox in a relationship with?

Megan fox He has been in a relationship since April 2020 with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. In January of this year they decided to get engaged, and the news caused a stir in the entertainment world since Fox is bigger than the interpreter of “Wild Boy”.



Photo: Megan Fox. Source: Instagram @megan fox

Who was Megan Fox previously married to?

In 2004 Megan fox she met actor Brian Austin Green and they began a relationship. After several twists and turns, in June 2010 they got engaged (for the second time) and got married. In April 2012, they announced that they were expecting their first child: Noah Shannon Green.



Photo: Megan Fox. Source: Instagram @megan fox

In August 2013, Megan fox confirmed that she would be a mother again. Her second child, Bodhi Ransom Green, was born on February 12, 2014. On August 4, 2016, and after a brief separation and subsequent reconciliation, the couple had their third child, Journey River Green. The couple separated in early 2020.