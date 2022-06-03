The 3 phrases that made Amber Heard lose her mind

Actress Amber Heard on her way out of court after the ruling. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP)

Shortly after the Virginia jury’s decision became known, that ruled in favor of Johnny Depp, the phrases for which Amber Heard, the actor’s ex-wife, was charged. Recall that Depp sued Heard for 50 million dollars for defamation, alleging that the column he had written in 2018 in The Washington Post on domestic violence spoke of him without naming him and that this had damaged his career. Then the actress Aquaman countersued for $100 million.

What happened in court over the last month and a half was televised live and shocked public opinion. Yesterday the verdict of the Court that ruled in favor of Depp was known: the actress was found guilty of all charges and Judge Penney Azcarate sentenced her to compensate her ex-husband with 15 million dollars, which was later reduced to 10 million and 350 thousand dollars due to legal obstacles. Meanwhile, the actor must pay the sum of 2 million to be found guilty of one of the charges of the counterclaim of his ex-wife.

Although the actress was found guilty, the amount to be paid is less than what her ex-husband had requested as compensation. This has been reduced by the seven jurors who met to deliberate for three days and reached that amount. In addition, the jurors had to fill out a form where they had to answer three questions.

Three phrases written by Heard in The Washington Post article were taken as a reference to analyze whether in fact she defamed her ex-husband. Each of them represents a charge against the actress.

The jury considered whether Depp was defamed by the op-ed headline in The Washington Post: “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”. While Heard’s attorneys argued that she did not write the headline, the jury concluded that Heard “made or published” it and that it was defamatory.

Another of the sentences that was analyzed was the third paragraph of the article (“Then, two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s anger against women who speak out.”). Depp’s lawyers said it was clearly a reference to Depp, as Heard had publicly accused him of domestic violence in 2016. Meanwhile, Heard’s lawyers shared evidence showing Heard had been abused on multiple occasions and if she had just one proven incident of abuse, this would make that paragraph non-defamatory. The jury disagreed and found it defamatory.

Finally, they focused on the following sentence: “I have the rare advantage of real-time insight into how institutions protect men accused of abuse”. As with the other two counts, the jury concluded that Heard had smeared Depp with “actual malice” and that there was clear and convincing evidence that Heard knew he was false or that he acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

One of the questions in the questionnaire emphasized whether “Mr. Depp “had tried all the elements of defamation” and if the answer was positive, he added: Mr. Depp has shown by stronger evidence that was the statement made or published by Ms Heard? was the statement referring to Mr. Depp? was the statement false? did the statement have a defamatory implication? about Mr Depp?

These questions were applied to all the statements made by the actress. Before the yes of the jurors, a new box was added where it was consulted if they believed that Heard had acted with malice. Before the unanimous affirmative, it was concluded that the actress defamed him and that his statements about violence were false. Finally, the last two sections of the form addressed the amount of compensation that they believed appropriate to file with Heard, thus ruling out jail time as it was a civil and not a criminal process.

The charges against Depp

Beyond having ruled in favor of Johnny Depp, The actor will also have to make compensation, since according to the jury he also defamed his ex-wife in the same way. Specifically, this sentence is due to the words of Adam Waldman, on behalf of Depp, in which he attacked Heard, one of the three charges filed by the actress against her ex-husband.

To make this decision, the same steps were followed, it was a second part of the form in which the same process was followed, in this case, by the counterclaim presented by the actress of Aquaman. In this second section, the jury agreed with Heard’s lawyers and considered it defamatory that the actor’s former legal representative called Amber Heard’s accusations “ambush” and “hoax”.

Depp’s words

After the ruling in his favor, Depp uttered the following words in a post that went viral: “Six years ago, my life, the lives of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported me and believed in me, changed forever. All in the blink of an eye.”

After unburdening himself of the pressing situation that had him in the spotlight of all the news and entertainment programs, Depp charged against the press for the constant exposure of his figure and the link to issues that undermined his public image: “First of all, the media launched very serious and criminal accusations against me, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, though no charges were ever filed against me. I had already circled the globe twice in a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I feel truly humbled.”

The relationship between the renowned actor and heard It lasted several years, but in 2016 they decided to put an end to their marriage. After various circumstances that hindered the divorce, the relationship deteriorated even more, to the point of taking their affairs to court two years later. One of the defendant’s priorities was to protect the integrity of his inner circle and he expressed it this way: “Telling the truth was something I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing that I have finally achieved it.”