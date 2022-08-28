The 3 pillars of a healthy diet

Evidence Based The article is based on scientific evidence, and was written and reviewed by professionals (the content includes scientific references). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

We are going to show you what are the key points that you have to pay attention to in order to maintain a healthy diet over the years.

Last update: 18 August, 2022

Knowing the pillars of a healthy diet will be decisive to keep the body working properly over the years. This will prevent the development of many chronic and complex pathologies. Now, to optimize the feeding pattern you have to pay attention to the advice that we are going to offer you below.

But before starting, it is key to emphasize that it is not enough to take care of the diet when the objective is to feel well. It will be necessary to promote a series of healthy habits together. Among them, the need to perform physical activity on a regular basis stands out. In this way, the inflammatory state is kept under control, which will help ensure homeostasis in the internal environment.

Pillars of healthy eating

We are going to tell you what are the pillars of healthy eating that you have to maintain so that the physiology of the internal environment works correctly. Remember that if you have more questions about it, you can always consult a nutrition expert to obtain a tailored plan.

A balanced and varied diet is essential for athletes.

eat more vegetables

Vegetables are essential in the diet. They have in their interior a significant amount of phytochemicals with an antioxidant character. These elements neutralize the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues. Thanks to this effect, the development of many chronic pathologies can be prevented, as confirmed by research published in the journal European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.

But in general it is better to prioritize vegetables before fruits. They contain more bioactive compounds in their interior and their simple sugar content is lower. It is not that these nutrients are negative for health, but in certain contexts it is good to limit their contribution.

Don’t forget the protein

Protein intake has been undervalued for many years. However, it is now known that it is more dangerous in the medium term to fall short of protein than to go overboard. In fact, it is known that hyperproteic diets are not bad for the body even if they are maintained over time.

According to a study published in the journal Annals of Nutrition & Metabolism, it is advisable to ensure a consumption of at least 0.8 grams of protein per kilo of body weight per day in sedentary people. In the case of athletes, these needs are easily doubled or even tripled. This is because the damage generated by the activity must be repaired.

Always water as a source of hydration

The inclusion of toxic substances in the diet is much more frequent than it seems. Above all, alcohol consumption stands out. since it is part of the routines of most people. It is not recommended at all, even at low doses. We are talking about a substance that is toxic to the body and that encourages the development of chronic and complex pathologies.

However, maintaining a correct state of hydration is key to getting the body to work efficiently. To achieve this, the best is natural mineral water. It is advisable to consume at least a liter and a half of water each day, in addition to the liquid naturally present in the food itself. Of course, in athletes these requirements will be increased to compensate for the losses derived from sweat.

Water is essential in a balanced diet.

Implement the pillars of healthy eating

As you have seen, in order to consolidate a healthy diet, maintaining good pillars over time will be decisive. Although this alone is not enough. Despite eating well, certain nutrient deficiencies can be experienced, as is the case of vitamin D. In order to maintain levels within optimal ranges, regular exposure to sunlight will be decisive.

To finish, we must bear in mind that other habits such as a good night’s rest make a difference when we talk about health. You should get at least 7-8 hours of good quality sleep each night, with as few interruptions as possible. A melatonin supplement in certain situations can help achieve this goal, although it should not replace good routines such as going to bed early and avoiding the use of mobile phones before going to bed.

You might be interested…