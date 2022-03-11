The 3 players from Querétaro that Baños would rescue to take them to America

Santiago Baños and the three players he would take from Querétaro for América

March 09, 2022 08:57 a.m.

America I could safely fish in Queretaro once the sanction that the club has filed after the incidents at the La Corregidora stadium has been indicated. The players of the Queretaro team would look for new horizons and Santiago Baños can bring three elements.

Although it has important players who would serve America such as striker José Angulo, midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez or the end Angel Sepulveda, for Santiago Baths business would be about sports.

Instead of these key elements in Querétaro, you could bet on players belonging to PitZGroup, such as the goalkeeper Anthony Rodriguezwho is remembered for having won the Olympic medal in London, this before the possible departure of Oscar Jimenez.

What players could Santiago Baños bring from Querétaro?

With the sudden injuries of Peter Aquinasthe possibility of bringing the Mexican midfielder can be opened Jorge Hernandezas well as to the far right Anthony Figueroaall of them Mexicans so that they do not have to occupy a place as foreigners.

