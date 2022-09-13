the 3 players nominated for the player of the month for August in Ligue 1 are known!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

The union of professional footballers playing in France (UNFP), has just announced the three players nominated to win the trophy for best player of the month in August, in Ligue 1. Unsurprisingly, two Parisians are on the list. Author of a very good start to the season, Christophe Galtier’s men are still undefeated. In the league, PSG is the leader ahead of OM, thanks to a better goal difference (19 points for the two teams, but a difference of +21 for the Ile-de-France club, against +11 for the Marseillais). Finally, the third named is an RC Lens player! The Sang et Or complete the Ligue 1 podium with 17 points, and therefore logically sees a Lensois being in the race to win this trophy. As a reminder, it is the fans who vote to elect the best player of the month for August.

Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Florian Sotoca are the three nominated for the UNFP trophy!

A record start to the season for the @Ligue1UberEats and these three are no strangers to it🕶 27 goals / assists between them 3 in August 😱

The nominees are:

🇧🇷Neymar Jr.

🇬🇧F.Sotoca

🇦🇷L. Messi Vote for your favorite here: https://t.co/holN4l3QpC#UNFP Trophies pic.twitter.com/LgUvSxI9Ou — UNFP (@UNFP) September 12, 2022

The detailed statistics of the 3 named:

Neymar Jr.: 7 goals and 6 assists in 5 games.

Florian Sotoca: 5 goals and 2 decisive passes in 5 games.

Lionel Messi: 3 goals and 4 assists in 5 games.