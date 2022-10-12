The 3 recipes that Gal Gadot recommends to become a Wonder Woman

Three easy and simple preparations to eat healthy, like Gal GADOT

Mother, wife, actress, housekeeper and even chef, in this and more could be summed up the life of Hounddotthe Israeli actress who gave life to the Wonder Womanand became what many women would like to be: sexy mothers, and with an enviable body without neglecting the care of their little ones, nor the home.

Gal Gadot always eats very healthy. Photo: RCN

Gal Gadot He has always said that he loves to eat healthy, and also instill this habit in his children, in his home, and also in his virtual community, where he already has almost 89 million followers on his Instagram account, where he is always sharing delicious dishes.

The actressusually eat food that is more related to the organic and vegan world, That’s why we leave you here, three recipes with which you could prepare Gal Gadot’s favorite foods, and become a Wonder Woman.

smoothies

“We make smoothies in the morning with parsley, celery, green apples and ginger,” says Gal Gadot.

Gal Gadot wants to start her mornings with a parsley, celery, green apple and ginger smoothie. Photo: Diario AS

Preparation

Cut the parsley, celery, green apples and ginger into pieces

Wash all the ingredients very well and remove any damaged part.

Put all the ingredients in the blender, cover and blend until you get a creamy and homogeneous consistency.

If your blender is powerful you can use the pieces of frozen vegetables and fruit, or ice chips

Serve and consume immediately.

toasts

Gal Gadot, is a woman of toast, and her favorites are those that are accompanied with Cherry tomatoes, we tell you here how she prepares them:

Cherry Tomato Avocado Toast is Gal Gadot’s favorite. Photo: Hola.com

Ingredients:

2 slices of sliced ​​bread

1 medium avocado

6 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 tablespoon butter

basil leaves, to taste

The juice of half a lemon

Pepper

Preparation:

Peel and cut the avocado and then puree it. Take the slices of bread, and pass them a little butter to later put them to toast. Once the bread is ready, cover it with the mashed avocado, the cherry tomatoes cut in half and the fresh basil leaves. Season and sprinkle with a little lemon juice.

Stir-fried chicken with vegetables

A healthy diet, without the inclusion of proteins, would not be a healthy diet, this is something that Gal GADOT does not forget, therefore, she applies it to her diet, almost daily. That is why we leave you the recipe for the sautéed chicken with vegetables that this Wonder Woman cannot stop eating:

40% of the meals that Gal Gadot consumes daily have vegetables included in their preparation. Photo: goodNes.com

Ingredients:

½ zucchini

½ onion

¼ red bell pepper

¼ green bell pepper

1 cup of mushrooms

1 carrot

1 chicken breast

1 splash of white wine

1 handful of bean sprouts

How to make the stir fry: