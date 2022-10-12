The 3 recipes that Gal Gadot recommends to become a Wonder Woman
Three easy and simple preparations to eat healthy, like Gal GADOT
Mother, wife, actress, housekeeper and even chef, in this and more could be summed up the life of Hounddotthe Israeli actress who gave life to the Wonder Womanand became what many women would like to be: sexy mothers, and with an enviable body without neglecting the care of their little ones, nor the home.
Gal Gadot He has always said that he loves to eat healthy, and also instill this habit in his children, in his home, and also in his virtual community, where he already has almost 89 million followers on his Instagram account, where he is always sharing delicious dishes.
The actressusually eat food that is more related to the organic and vegan world, That’s why we leave you here, three recipes with which you could prepare Gal Gadot’s favorite foods, and become a Wonder Woman.
smoothies
“We make smoothies in the morning with parsley, celery, green apples and ginger,” says Gal Gadot.
Preparation
- Cut the parsley, celery, green apples and ginger into pieces
- Wash all the ingredients very well and remove any damaged part.
- Put all the ingredients in the blender, cover and blend until you get a creamy and homogeneous consistency.
- If your blender is powerful you can use the pieces of frozen vegetables and fruit, or ice chips
- Serve and consume immediately.
toasts
Gal Gadot, is a woman of toast, and her favorites are those that are accompanied with Cherry tomatoes, we tell you here how she prepares them:
Ingredients:
- 2 slices of sliced bread
- 1 medium avocado
- 6 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 tablespoon butter
- basil leaves, to taste
- The juice of half a lemon
- Pepper
Preparation:
- Peel and cut the avocado and then puree it.
- Take the slices of bread, and pass them a little butter to later put them to toast.
- Once the bread is ready, cover it with the mashed avocado, the cherry tomatoes cut in half and the fresh basil leaves.
- Season and sprinkle with a little lemon juice.
Stir-fried chicken with vegetables
A healthy diet, without the inclusion of proteins, would not be a healthy diet, this is something that Gal GADOT does not forget, therefore, she applies it to her diet, almost daily. That is why we leave you the recipe for the sautéed chicken with vegetables that this Wonder Woman cannot stop eating:
Ingredients:
- ½ zucchini
- ½ onion
- ¼ red bell pepper
- ¼ green bell pepper
- 1 cup of mushrooms
- 1 carrot
- 1 chicken breast
- 1 splash of white wine
- 1 handful of bean sprouts
How to make the stir fry:
- Wash, peel and chop the vegetables
- Saute onion until translucent. Then add the bell peppers and carrot.
- Add all the vegetables to the preparation with a little olive oil except the mushrooms, since you will add them when the vegetables are almost ready.
- When the vegetables are almost ready, add the zucchini and mushrooms
- Salt and pepper to taste.
- Once the mushrooms are ready, add the chicken cut into cubes or strips, as we like. To enhance the flavor of the recipe, you can marinate the chicken in soy sauce for two hours or more if possible.