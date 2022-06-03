The 3 scenarios for Amber Heard if she cannot pay compensation to Johnny Depp – El Financiero

Following the jury’s verdict in Fairfax, Virginia, on the legal dispute between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in the most followed media trial in history, it was ordered to Heard pay him just over 10 million dollars to his ex-partner after checking defamation; However, the Aquaman actress’s lawyer assured that she does not have that amount.

Depp accused his ex-partner of harming his career after the publication of an article in Washington Post in 2018, where he claimed to be a public figure who suffered from domestic violence. The court agreed with the actor, so he put date Heard until June 24 to compensate him.

Although Heard also won $2 million in compensation, she was set a sum of 15 million dollars to go to the pockets of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean; five of them for punitive damages (which were finally reduced to 350 thousand dollars as the limit in the state). If, as Elaine Bredehoft said, you can’t get paid on time, there are three scenarios.

negotiate a deal

In the midst of the final arguments by Depp’s defense, it was argued that the case was to tell the truth about the actor and not to punish Heard or for money. That is why you open a possibility where the lawyers of both parties can negotiate.

“Oh, absolutely not”, were Bredehoft’s words before Today when questioned about whether Heard has the amount to cover the debt; she had already revealed that the actress he spent more than six million dollars in the middle of the trial.

The appeal

So far, this would be most likely after Bredehoft will assure that his client “has excellent reasons for it”. Starting a new legal process could only be done if the interested party provide new evidence or testimony.

file for bankruptcy

Although it is what usually happens when the debts exceed you, during the answers to the 42 questions that the seven members of the jury had to answer to reach a unanimous conclusion, it was specified that Heard had acted “maliciously”, so he would run into US law.

The problems for Heard do not end there since the director of operations of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)Terrence Dougherty, testified that of the 3.5 million donation promised by Heard after his divorce, he has only received 1.3 million of dollars, of which 350 thousand were deposited directly by her.

The rest was $100,000 paid by Depp, $500,000 through a donor-advised Vanguard fund and another $350,000 from donors at Fidelity. The witness stated believe that at least $500,000 came from Elon Musk’s wallet.