The 3 series on Netflix that are based on comics; one will move you to tears

Netflix has established itself as one of the most popular audiovisual entertainment options around the world, and although this company located in Los Gatos, California was created in 1997, it was not until 2007 that it began offering its service through personal computers in the United States. However, the limited liability company type company began offering a DVD rental service through postal mail, but now it is one of the best audiovisual production companies in terms of creation and acquisition of products related to series and movies for worldwide distribution. .

In this sense, the options are multiple within this platform, which has titles that range from drama and comedy, to documentaries and bioseries; Among his main original productions are Orange is the new black, Black Mirror and Stranger Things.

In fact, several of his serial productions are based on comics; For this reason, we have made a selection of three series that are on the platform and that were based on a novel written prior to its production in serial format.

What is “The end of the fucking world” about?

We recommend the British television series with touches of dramatic comedy, within “The end of the fucking World”, which is based on the graphic novel “The end of the fucking World” by Charles Forsman, which has two seasons , and where the first part of this successful series has eight episodes.

Later the series was released exclusively by Netflix internationally in 2018, but to date it is one of the most beloved references within the streaming giant; In 2019, the second season of the series was launched, starring Alex Lawther, Jessica Barden, Gema William, and Steve Oram.

“The end of the fucking world”, follows the story of James, a boy who defines himself as a psychopath and who meets Alyssa, who constantly reminds him of the world that hates him; both begin to establish a relationship to such a degree that they spend all the time together and that after the life they live they decide to escape their town and start living their own way, fleeing in James’s father’s car living a series of adventures, many of them they dangerous.

Below we present the trailer of said serial production hosted on Netflix, which has positioned itself as one of the most successful on the platform:

What is “The Umbrella Academy” about?

It turns out that the story based on Gerard Way’s comics had its second part on July 31, but now the long-awaited third part of the story will take place this February 2022.

It is worth mentioning that “The Umbrella Academy” became one of the favorite series of Netflix users, as demonstrated by the approval of audiovisual criticism sites such as IMDB giving it an 8.0 rating and Rotten Tomatoes with 88% approval.

For this third season, when they return to their time, Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five discover that they have changed history by finding their father alive, as well as realizing that other young people are part of the academy, who it is now called The Sparrow Academy.

Number one will be Marcus, a character who will be played by Justin Cornwell. Number two is Ben, but it will not be like in the first seasons because this time he is the leader of the team.

Britne Oldford will play Fei, a character who “will see the world in a special way.” On the other hand Jake Epstein, will give life to Alphonso, the number four member of the Sparrow Academy; while number five will be Sloane, a character played by Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David will play Jayme, number six of the group.

And for the last position of his formation of seven, it will be occupied by Christopher who is a floating telekinetic cube.

What is “This shit beats me” about?

This is “This shit is beyond me”, an American youth drama television series that has certain supernatural touches that generate a more chilling atmosphere due to certain scenes that become iconic within the series.

The series stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff; “This Shit Is Overcome” is a series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman.

“This shit is beyond me”, tells us the story of a teenager who has various powers, which she is trying to control, but later uses them in her favor to feel better, since she also deals with adolescent problems.

The American series portrays social issues but also about sexuality and sexual preferences; couple relationships and love breakups.

Here is the trailer for the Netflix series:

