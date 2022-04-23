The 3 series with which you can prepare for ‘The Lord of the Rings’

One of the most emblematic productions that catches generations is ready to return on September 2. Is about ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerr’ and fans of the fantasy genre are looking forward to it.

Therefore, today we bring you three recommendations that will help you calm the wait with stories set in impressive universes, with extraterrestrial characters that you will love.

Faced with the imminent end of the world, a prickly angel and an immoral demon very fond of their lives on Earth form an unlikely alliance to stop the apocalypse. Thus, they are forced to embark on an adventure to find the antichrist, an 11-year-old boy who is unaware of his role in the end of days, and save the world before it is too late.

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne star in Carnival Row, a Victorian-era fiction filled with immigrant mythological creatures. Feared by humans, they cannot live, love or fly freely. But even in the dark, there can be hope, when a human detective and a fairy relive their dangerous romance. The peace ends when murders reveal an unimaginable monster.

Set in an epic fantasy world, The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the village of Dos Rios. There, she embarks on a dangerous world journey with five young villagers, one of whom has been prophesied as the Dragon Reborn… who will either save or destroy humanity.