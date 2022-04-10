The 3 signs of the zodiac that will have a great day this Saturday, April 9

As you settle into the new landscape of astrology this month, today brings some sudden realizations that help bring clarity.

As you approach the Jupiter and Neptune connection next week, you are starting to have more synchronicities and ah-ha moments.

This is because, as we approach the Taurus Eclipse at the end of the month, you will be driven to act and begin many of the ideas you have been mulling over since the beginning of the year.

But to do that you need to have clarity about the purpose of everything and everyone in your life right now.

Some years are for learning and others for transition because this is the last one, which means that it will be full of more growth opportunities than others.

This also means that you will be guided to make the most of everything.

Today is an active day in the skies with our construction connection between Jupiter and Neptune.

These two planets are moving through the energy that Mercury and Mars are infusing into your life.

This brings into play a sense of impending doom as you feel highly motivated and inspired to keep doing the work needed to bring about change.

Mercury and Mars help with this by feeling like you can accomplish a lot in a short amount of time, which is also that feeling of destiny that astrology brings to the day.

When things are really for you, they also flow.

The First Quarter Moon will be in Cancer helping Merge your emotions with the ability to leave the action behind.

Because while realizations are possible today, it’s also about finally being ready to see what was always there.

Zodiac signs Cancer, Pisces, and Aries get the best energy on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

1. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You must feel a deep determination today to achieve what you have been considering or dreaming of. There is a big change in life’s path on the horizon.

Whether it’s a physical move, the end or beginning of a meaningful relationship, or even a small step toward a life that’s more like your own, today brings unstoppable energy forward.

It should feel like you’re flying high today, not focused on what could go wrong or even fears, but filled with nothing but optimism for what’s to come.

The Moon in your zodiac sign intersects with several planets today and helps fuse this new foundation for you with the ability to creatively see a path where everything seemed to be obstacles before.

The most important thing today is to accept how you feel about this new vision in your life because by doing this you will be supported by the universe.

This is a month that will bring you closer to your dreams, all you have to do is follow the steps, even if you are not yet sure where they will take you.

2. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Under a Moon in Cancer, your feelings will be more prominent today, especially those related to your home and family. As a Pisces water sign, you are always more sensitive to emotions and effects when there is a lot of that energy present like now.

Combine that with the Moon’s connections to Jupiter and Neptune in your sign and the fated meeting of the two in just a few days, you can feel how powerful this time is.

Regardless of what you think now, you will likely begin to see it manifest in your life right away. This is to show you how connected you are to the universe and to help you see the power behind your thoughts.

At this time, you can create anything you can dream of, so make sure you don’t harbor any fears or doubts for an exceptional time. One of the things that is being shown to you today is the force behind your emotions.

You feel that your emotional depth is a curse, it is often something that you must overcome because it is your supreme gift. The power and inspiration you feel today come from harnessing the force of your emotions and dreams, use it to the fullest.

3. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Don’t get lost in all the energy of the water at this time, as it helps you move more into that inner space of determination and confidence.

You have no problem knowing what you want but validating it for yourself to feel that you deserve it is another matter.

No matter what’s on your mind right now, you need to be able to believe in it strongly enough to know you deserve it and more.

The energy of the water around right now with powerful planets like Jupiter will help bring this new reality into place.

A big part of this is the space you occupy in your own life. Truly embrace your own authenticity and be regardless of the limitations or expectations of those around you.

As you go through this, you’re going to take up more space because you’re no longer playing small or like you’re living in a way that feels like a big apology.

You may not have predicted that this is where you would be, but deep down there is a part of you that is not surprising. Allow yourself to embrace the truth of who exactly you are and don’t hesitate to take control of your own path.