the 3 spring-summer 2022 fringes to stay on top of hair trends

In 2022, the trends are going to be hot and…retro! This year, we’ve seen several vintage pieces make a comeback on the fashion and interior design scene. Hair styling is no exception. So what does the women’s hairstyle trend have in store for us in terms of bangs? Will there be any surprises? This spring-summer, a total of three fringes will invade the heads of trendy girls, two of which are retro-inspired. Which ones? Focus on THE 2022 hair trend: the fringe and its three very chic variations to adopt with your eyes closed.

Bonuses: What other hair styles will cause a stir in 2022?

Women’s hairstyle trend: the top 3 must-have fringes in 2022!

What bangs to adopt to be on top of the summer 2022 hairstyle trends? In the current article, our editors fill up on the three fringes that will be on all fronts and which promise to establish themselves as THE hair trend this spring-summer 2022. Do you dare to change your look? Decryption.

The Birkin Bangs straight out of the 60s

As you can probably guess, this 2022 woman bangs is named after the famous British singer and actress Jane Birkin. Icon of the style of the 60s and inspiration of the famous bag Birkin d’Hermès, the latter lived in Paris and her moments of beauty have never ceased to be all the rage. The proof: her iconic bangs that we’ve seen on the heads of Dakota Johnson, Katie Holmes, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and more.

This trendy 2022 fringe promotes the airy and natural look and unlike the baby bangs fringe, it grazes the eyebrows while remaining longer on the sides. Besides looking like they’ve been blown by the wind, Birkin Bangs bangs are low maintenance.

Fringe 2022 Bottleneck

The bottleneck bong reborn from its ashes to establish itself as a women’s hairstyle trend in 2022! With 70s connotations, this hair trend is worn thin and short in the middle before widening and curving at the brows and down to the cheekbones. Thanks to this smooth transition, this trendy women’s hairstyle is suitable for all types of faces and hair. Fringe bottle neck is particularly easy to wear on a daily basis and does not require much maintenance. In addition, it goes perfectly with tied hair and perfects the classic ponytail.

This retro hair style has already seduced Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie and Lily Collins among others.

Hair bangs 2022 with tapered effect

Short or long, the tapered fringe will be on all fronts this spring-summer 2022 and promises to become a timeless trend. Keywords ? Uneven lengths and unstructured look! This 2022 fringe is therefore less thick than its classic equivalent and is perfect for summer hairstyles. In addition to being easy to wear and style, wispy bangs tend to flatter all faces and cuts. Hair down or up, curly or straight…it’s up to you!

What other women’s hairstyle trend to adopt in 2022?

After unearthing the three bangs that will be the hair trends in 2022, let’s see the other cuts that promise to be all the rage this spring-summer! Zoom on the three essential styles!

The square from every angle

Flob-style bob like Beyoncé’s, layered bob, short bob with bangs and so on… In 2022, we’ll see the bob in all its chic, daring and classic variations. This trendy 2022 women’s haircut adds volume to the hair and rejuvenates the face while giving pep to the style of women of all ages.

The Pixie cut is the trendy women’s hairstyle that never goes out of fashion

A hair trend that continues to rise, the Pixie cut continues to seduce celebrities around the world. A hairstyle that suits both young and old women alike, this chic boyish mane will be on top of the hair trends this Spring/Summer 2022.

The Shag

Halfway between the layered cut and the neo-mullet, the Shag cut tapers the lengths in an effort to create multiple layers. The Shag is worn short on the top of the head and the sides, with a parting in the middle or with a curtain fringe. The main thing is to achieve a rock effect!