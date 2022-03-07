The 3 teams that would benefit from the global embarrassment of Querétaro vs Atlas

The teams that would benefit after the suspension of the Clausura tournament

March 06, 2022 9:15 p.m.

In Liga MX they want to take drastic measures, even the owners of the teams will meet in order to determine if the tournament is played or suspended due to lack of guarantees. Within the conclave that will take place next Tuesday, three clubs would benefit.

Several teams would be supporting the motion to suspend the tournament permanently so that there are guarantees in the Mexican tournament. According to ESPN, América, Mazatlán and San Luis would be teams that would benefit if they suspend the Clausura.

If the current tournament ends, the teams that are in the lower part would be “saved” but as happened due to the paralysis issue a year ago, the matches that were not played for the next tournament would have double points to measure the quotient .

What consequences would the suspension of the tournament have?

The team most affected if the championship were to end is Puebla, a team that has not won a title for several years and when it is going better it would end up empty-handed. In the case of Querétaro, their disaffiliation has been requested, something in which the majority of owners agree.