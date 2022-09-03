the 3 that add the most

Distribution of the offer of places in the Specialized Health Training.

The Ministry of Health has made official this Friday the call for the 11,171 MIR vacancies 2022/23 and the rest of the Specialized Health Training (FSE), of which 1,804 will be offered in Andalusia. Andalusian autonomy ‘overtakes’ Madrid and Catalonia and stands in this edition as the region that offers the most jobs to applicants, according to data published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

One more year Andalusia, Madrid, Catalonia and Valencian Community They cover most of the offer, since all of them exceed a thousand stalls. These four autonomies encompass 57 percent of the places.

They also exceed a thousand of the positions offered Cataloniawith 1,784 (compared to 1,692 in 2021) and Valencian Communitywith 1,044 (1,008).

These four communities, which encompass more than half of the total MIR call, are followed by the autonomous community of Castile and Leon, which for the next edition will make 735 FSE places available to applicants. They are followed by Galicia (620), Basque Country (520), Castilla la Mancha (461), Canary (422), Murcia (387), Estremadura (310), Asturias (256), Balearic Islands (248), Navarre (193), Cantabria (148) and The Rioja (62).

Finally, the Ministry of Health has reported that the General State Administration reserves another 44 places for Specialized Health Training.

When is the MIR 2022-2023 exam held?

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, advanced last July that next year’s Specialized Health Training process would have 11,171 places. The order approving the call establishes that 8,550 correspond to Medicine, 1,961 to Nursing, 308 to Pharmacy, 231 to Clinical Psychology, 60 to Biology, 42 to Physics and 19 to Chemistry.

On the other hand, 234 correspond to centers of private ownershipwhile 599 will be allocated to people with disabilities and 513 to people who do not hold a permit to reside in Spain.

As anticipated Medical Writing, the tests will take place next Saturday January 21, 2023. The call will take place at 3:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands) and the exam will begin at 4:00 p.m.

The exam, which will last for four and a half hourswill consist of 200 questions plus ten reserves, all of them with four answer options.