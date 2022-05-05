The 3 Tigres cracks that would go to Cruz Azul with Ferretti

Ricardo Ferretti DT and players from Cruz Azul and Tigres.

Ricardo’s last stage Ferretti with Tigres it has been one of the best duos that any club has made in recent years of football Mexicanbecause he built, together with a good litter of players, the most glorious of the university team.

However the cycles come to an end and last year the ‘tuka‘ He departed for Bravos de Juareza team that could not lift and that finished last in the percentage table, descending administratively and causing the resignation of Ferretti.

However, the fate of the experienced technician would be in Blue Crosswhich fell at the end of the season and failure in the Concacaf Champions League, causing serious doubts about the continuity of Juan Reynoso at the head of the celestial.

The 3 from Tigres who would go to Cruz Azul

In the event that the ‘Tuca’ arrives at Cruz Azul, he would choose men of his confidence in tigers to raise La Maquina again, including Francisco Venegas, Luis el ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez and Raymundo Fulgencio.

