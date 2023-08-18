the 3 tricks (+1) to keep everything in its place and not forget anything

Small suitcase and many things to put inside? Here’s how to make the cart: the tricks to really fit everything.

Everyone on vacation! Again this year, many people went to enjoy a few days of relaxation and fun. Others are still at home waiting for their vacation turn. Of course, before reaching the sea, there are things to do. Among these, the suitcase. pack your suitcase in fact, it is anything but an easy undertaking, especially when space is limited and needs are manifold. In addition, it can also be a threat when you return from vacation, before the return trip. Maybe you’ve done some shopping, too many souvenirs, an extra t-shirt or costume.

But hey, the solution is not to buy a bigger suitcase. There are many tricks to be able to put everything inside a single car and above all so as not to forget anything fundamental and precious. And once you learn how to do it, well, packing your suitcase will be a piece of cake.

How to pack: the 3 (+1) brilliant tricks and all the tips

Whether you leave with your own car -and therefore with a lot of space available- or if you go by plane with only hand luggage -and therefore with very little space- the preliminaries for the suitcase are always the same. Be if you travel by plane, the rigid is ideal. This will preserve it from the inevitable bumps and falls it may have, it will be more difficult to tamper with, and it will keep your belongings intact. yes instead If you go by car you can opt for a soft suitcase. Even better a bag without wheels. In fact, in the car you could also opt for smaller bags. They are ideal for filling every nook and cranny. In short, you have to adapt to the space you have.

the list of things

You only do it once and then have it available for each trip. You can have more than one, perhaps divided by season or by type of trip. It is the list of things that you want or would like to take on a trip.

Needs to be divided by category: clothing (with subcategories such as beach/night/cultural visits, etc.), nightwear, beauty care, medicines, shoes, etc. In order to make a complete list, you have to go through imagining each gesture of the day. From the moment you get up and go to the bathroom: therefore, toothbrush, toothpaste, lotion, towel, etc. come to mind. After the list is complete, you need to take all the checked things and put them on the bed.

make matches

If you don’t have a lot of space, you need decide in advance what you will wear and what you may need. If you are on vacation for 5 days on the beach, during the day you will not need anything more than a swimsuit and a pareo. As tiring as it may be, it will be necessary to make the combinations of what to pack on vacation before leaving. It is also important to take something with you for extreme weather situations: long pants and a jacket, even if you are going somewhere warm. Unpredictability should also be thought out in advance.

Eliminate the superfluous

Another important step: product rationing for beauty care. If you go to the hotel, the shampoo bottle can’t be brought either because it will already be there. In any case, you can opt for solid solutions: they are easier to transport. So, it is always advisable to choose the travel versions: they are small and less heavy.

And then, for a few days of vacation, you only need to bring the essentials. Remove all the boxes of the bottles and also of the medicines: leave only the blister packs (the expiration date and the name of the product should be marked with a marker). If you need to bring a towel, choose the finest ones: therefore, not sponge, but microfiber.

how to pack things

Once you have selected what to take, you just have to put it in your suitcase. But how? Taking advantage of every space! Then start at the bottom by putting on the towel or jeans. Then move on to the shoes. Inside you have to put your socks and then put them in an envelope: you have to put them one in front of the other and place them on the side of the wheels of the car (so when it stops they will be the bottom part). If you wear shirts, you can insert the belt into the neck gap. It is forbidden to make piles at height. And where there is no more space: roll everything up In fact, rolling up saves a lot of space and will allow you to fill all the gaps that inevitably arise in the suitcase. The hair dryer or other delicate material will be placed in the middle of the clothes.

Done, now everything should fit in the suitcase. To be sure, check the list again so you don’t forget anything! Also, you need to remember to have your phone charger and any spare batteries on hand, bring your documents and hotel and flight reservations (paper or online). Also download maps of the places you go and do screenshots backups in case the connection fails. With these tips, surely you will not get unpleasant surprises.