the 3 tricks of your diet at 41 years old

Ryan Gosling He won the hearts of almost everyone when he starred as Noah Calhoun in The Notebook, and has since become one of the most successful men in Hollywood. It was recently announced that Gosling would star as Ken in the new adaptation of Barbie alongside Margot Robbie due out next year, and while fans had mixed reactions to the announcement, there’s no denying that the celebrity is insanely fit. at 41 years old sporting abs.

How has Ryan Gosling maintained his health over the years, and how has he prepared for these iconic roles? Read on to find out some of your usual eating habits in your dietand for more celebrity news, check out 7 Eating Habits These Celebrities Swear To Lose Weight.

Discipline

Gosling is no stranger to preparing for a movie role with a strict diet and exercise routine. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, her Barbie movie partner Simu Liu talks about how they both prepared for their dual role as Ken. When asked who trained the most, Liu answered candidly.

Ryan, 100%. He’s a guy who goes to the gym in the morning and to the gym after work.”. Liu also commented on Gosling’s eating patterns for the film, which appear to have been quite strict. “As much as I think I have a work ethic, I also really like food. Just hearing little bits about, you know, his strict dietary regimen and the emphasis he puts on taking care of himself and his body, it’s like, I respect him, I respect him. I’m going to have some soda.”

It’s certainly not the first time Gosling has restricted his diet for a movie role. Back in 2011, Gosling starred opposite Emma Stone and Steve Carrel in Crazy, Stupid, Love, and according to Men’s Journal, he ate a diet rich in fish, vegetables, rice, and protein shakes to prepare for his role. When talking about building the muscles of him for the film, he said: “After a while, [sus músculos] they are like pets because they do nothing useful. But you have to feed them and take care of them. Otherwise they will disappear.”

Sugar

Though she knows how to lose weight when she needs to for a role, she also refuses to shy away from her sugar obsession. It just goes to show that even the most hardcore celebs know how to add balance to their routine.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Emma Stone shares hilarious details about Gosling’s favorite treat: Twizzlers. “Ryan can eat more Twizzlers than anyone you’ve ever met. Yes, the traditional one, like the Twizzler, and he kept it in his coat pocketand he would just, you know, pass out Twizzlers and eat Twizzlers himself.”

Pilates

Although it is not a dietary habit, it goes hand in hand with the way Gosling lives his life and takes care of his health.

When Gosling was preparing to star in La, La Land back in 2016, he needed to change his exercise routine to not only get stronger but incorporate longevity and flexibility into his movements. His trainer, Arin Babaian, told Men’s Journal that they had to try pilates for this. “Once I tired him out with squats and pull-ups, we brought in the pilates table. That helped us really improve his spinal stability and postural strength.”

When preparing for a role, Ryan Gosling spends his time and energy exercising rigorously on a fairly strict diet. While this may work for an actor’s career, it’s not necessarily feasible for everyone. Instead, finding a balance between healthy eating and enjoyable physical movement can contribute to greater longevity over time.

