The 3 unforgettable cars from Ryan Gosling’s cinema

With you, Ryan Gosling. The multifaceted Canadian actor is a fan of automotive culture. Luckily for him, he has managed several industry gems during his career. Next, we delve into the 3 most memorable cars from his movies.

June 17, 2022 09:26 a.m.

Ryan Gosling He is an extremely versatile actor. Comedy, drama, action, romance, science fiction, Gosling has experimented in all these climates. Born in Ontario, Canadasince he was a teenager he was already trying his luck in the Californian industry of Hollywood.

“Blade Runner: 2049”, “La La Land”, “The Place Beyond the Pines” Y “Lars and the Real Girl” are just some of the tapes in which he had to participate. Recently, it has been reported that she will participate in the first film about the Barbie doll, where Margot Robbie will play the role of the famous mattel doll.

the character of Gosling within the film is, nothing more and nothing less, that Ken. Ken, a good-looking boy with a white smile, will participate in the adventures that take the blonde protagonist from here to there.

However, at Tork we are interested when cinema is intermingled with automotive culture. So today we will review the 3 most iconic cars of the next Ken’s film career, to say: Ryan Gosling. Join us in this bold plot.

3. Chevrolet Chevy Van, from BlueValentine (2010)

Chevrolet Chevy Van, by Blue Valentine.

Great romantic drama that hit theaters in 2010. Directed by Derek Cianfrance and starring Gosling Y michelle williamsthis film revolves around the rise and fall of a young couple.

The vehicle that the character drives is iconic. Gosling in this movie. It is a van, complete in red. Specifically it is about the Chevrolet Chevy Vandated from the factory in 1985. Spacious, classic and “faithful”, the car from Gosling in this film remained in the memory of moviegoers.

2. Buick Riviera, from La La Land (2016)

Buick Riviera, from La La Land.

Halfway between musical and romantic comedy, La La Land gave a global dimension to the charism of Ryan Gosling. Set in sunny Los Angeles, this film directed by Damian Chazelle and co-starring Emma Stone, La La Land enter the vast tradition of Hollywood musicals.

For him, Gosling needed a car. The long highways of Los Angeles merited it and the buick riviera went on stage. The Riviera is a car closely related to the culture of California. Its cabriolet imprint, its spacious cabin and its straight lines stand out, without a doubt, in La La Land.

1. Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, from Drive (2011)

Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, from Drive.

In my opinion, one of the best dramas he gave Hollywood in the XXI century. Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulliganthis film hit theaters in 2011 and is a declared tribute from the director to Alejandro Jodorowsky.

The argument is based on a driving expert who earns his living working in the criminal field of the sinful city of The Angels. And every great driver has to have a car. It is nothing more and nothing less than an absolute classic of General Motors: Chevrolet Chevelle MalibuFactory dated 1973.