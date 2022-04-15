The 30 most beautiful ideas for an Irish first name

If Ireland has always made you dream, you will find inspiration in this article which lists the 20 most beautiful Irish first name ideas.

An Irish first name, derived from Celtic or Gaelic often augurs an original character and a strong meaning.

Whether you’re looking for a rare or very popular first name for an upcoming baby in your family, whether it’s a girl or a boy, this article will provide you with enough great name ideas to fuel your preference list.

The list of the most beautiful first names for boys straight from Ireland

Whether you are fond of Ireland or simply looking for beautiful Irish first names, you should find inspiration in this list of names of Celtic or Gaelic origin. These names for boys have sometimes been borne by a god in Irish mythology, or by a king, and perhaps by a future baby in your family.

Aidan

This male first name of Irish origin finds its roots in a Gaelic word which has the meaning of “little fire”. We know the derivative Aiden. If Aidan and Aiden are originally for boys, they are also used as mixed first names.

Kylian

Kylian is derived from a term that translates to ‘dispute’ or ‘church’ in the Irish language. The famous footballer Kylian Mbappé has only restored the image of this first name, which augurs a man with a strong and humble character at the same time. This first name began to be given to French babies in 1990.

bran

This male first name originates from the Gaelic “brano” which designates the “raven” in French. According to Irish legend, the crow is the god Lug’s favorite animal. In France, the first name Bran was given 49 times between 1989 and 2015 according to INSEE.

finn

This name of Irish origin for boy comes from the Gaelic “vindo” which refers to the color “white”. We know the Fionn or Finan variant. Finan was notably worn by Saint Finan Cam, the man who founded the monastery of Kinnity in the 6th century, and Saint Finan Lobur (an evangelist in the Aberdeen region in the 6th century). According to INSEE, this is so little used that it was not given once in 2020 in France.

Child with a baby / Pixabay

brian

This very popular first name in the United Kingdom is a derivative of the name Briagan, which finds its origin in the Gaelic word “brigo” which has the meaning of “worthy” or “high”.

Sean

Sean is an Irish male given name, very popular in this country, which translates into Celtic as “Gift of God”. This Irish version of Jean remains very rare in France. A little boy named Sean is sure to have a big man as a role model; we think of Sean Penn, the actor, director and screenwriter who is notably at the origin of the film Into the Wild. We can also think of Scottish actor and producer Thomas Sean Connery.

Gael

Gael is a very old Gaelic first name which was given to the Irish and Scottish people from prehistoric times. It is derived from its ancient form Gaels. Formerly little used in France, it has been relatively popular for twenty years, but remains rare. Gaël is a mixed first name which is generally written Gaëlle in the feminine.

owen

Owen is a mixed first name of Irish origin, most often given to little boys. This variant of Owain comes from the Gaelic term “Esugenos” which translates to “well-born” in Greek.

Nolan

Nolan means “young hero” or “young champion” in Irish. In France, this first name was given more than 36,000 times between 1990 and 2015. Its popularity has declined slightly over the past five years, and yet the little Nolans are often full of energy, imagination and benevolence.

Pharel

Pharell comes from an Irish term meaning “brave”. The first baby named Pharell in France was born in 2003. This name is still very rare in our country.

Keran

Keran, sometimes also written Kieran, is a masculine given name of Gaelic origin. It is made up of the words ki and wan which mean “warrior” and “assault” respectively.

Kenan

Kenan finds its origin in an Irish term which has the meaning of “beautiful”.

Connor

Connor is a very common first name in Ireland and English-speaking countries. The Connors are elegant, mysterious and sometimes even intimidating. And for good reason, Connor finds its origin in a Celtic term which means “desired leader”. The first babies with this king’s first name in France were born in the 2000s.

Evan

Evan is a masculine given name meaning “young warrior” in Old Irish. The Evans are bursting with life and courage.

Ronan

Ronan is a very cute name that translates to “little seal” in Old Irish. Many little boys have been so named in France since the 1970s.

The list of the most beautiful names for girls from Ireland

If you are expecting a future child in your family, here is a list of female names from Celtic or Gaelic to prepare for the arrival of a little girl.

Little baby girl in a nest/Pixabay

Brenda

Brenda is the Celtic translation of “princess”. His feast day is November 29.

Briana

This noble derivative of Brian finds its origin in the Celtic word “bri” which has the meaning of “elevation”, “height”, or “hill”. Briana would also be a derivative of the Irish word “brigh” which means “strength” or “power”. The American actress and dancer Briana Barbara-Jane Evigan bears this first name with a very noble character.

Cline

The female name Clina is also that of a goddess from Irish mythology who embodies “the beauty of the other world” and the “Fairy Queen of Munster”, according to legend. She is constantly accompanied by three magical birds that are endowed with powers. They sing, put to sleep or even treat the sick. Clina is therefore a first name that suggests a generous girl, capable of saving the weakest and inspiring happiness in others. Still no little French girl is called Clina: it’s up to you to reverse the trend!

Dymphna

Dymphna is a very original female name that can be translated as “laurel” in French. Dymphna has both Greek and Irish origin. His feast day is May 15, in honor of the Irish saint Dymphna. This first name is so rare that no little girl still bears it in France! The first Dymphna in France may be born in your surroundings…

Ciara

Ciara originated in the Irish language, from the term ‘ciaran’ meaning ‘brown beauty’. This first name is very popular in Ireland as well as in English-speaking countries. In France, it has remained quite secret since its appearance in 1990. The famous American singer Ciara bears this pretty first name. The Ciara are known for their determination, liveliness and reasoning.

Shannen

This first name comes from Shannon which is none other than the longest river in Ireland. It is thanks to actress Shannen Doherty, who starred in Charmed and Beverly Hills, that this female name has enjoyed some popularity in France over the past thirty years. Shannens are known to be genuine and sociable.

Ena

This short and elegant first name is a diminutive of Héléna or Eugenia. It finds its source in a Celtic word translating to “almond”.

Kelly

This is the female version of Kylian. Kelly thus finds its origin in an Irish term which translates to “dispute” or “church” in the Irish language. Very fashionable in Ireland and in Anglo-Saxon countries, this little name has been chosen a little over 2,000 times for little girls in France.

Awena

Awena is a feminine given name of Celtic origin. Its meaning refers to a derivative of the Old Irish word “adguen” which means “noble friend” in our language. This majestic first name is still very little used in France, despite its great beauty.

Maureen

The female given name Maureen comes from the Hebrew term “Moor” which translates to “dark skin”. Maureen took its first steps in France in the aftermath of the Second World War, then became quite popular from the 1990s. Some French parents write it with a French spelling “Maurine”.

sinead

Sinead is an Irish feminine given name that is pronounced [chinède]. Girls named Sinead are renowned for their independence and artistic talents. Sinead originated in Irish; it is a derivative of the term “siobhan” which means “beauty of god”.

Kena

Kena is a very beautiful Irish girl name that translates to “very beautiful” in English. Less than 10 little girls in France have been named this way. Maybe the next one will be from your family?

Sarah

This very popular first name in Ireland is of Hebrew origin. His feast day is October 9. It translates to “princess”. Girls named Sarah have the reputation of being endowed with a very strong empathy, of being discreet, sensitive and endowed with a gentle and faithful character.

Emma

Emma is a feminine given name of Germanic origin. It is derived from Emmanuelle which has the meaning of “all power”. The Emmas have a passion for any art such as poetry, music, etc. They are known for their generosity and their requirement in love or friendship. Between Emma Stone and Emma Watson, via the character Emma Peal, a future child named Emma will not lack a female model with a strong and inspiring character.

Masha

Macha is derived from the feminine given name Marie. We know the Masha variant. In Irish mythology, Macha comes from the term “magosia” meaning “plain”. This is the symbol of the goddess Morrigan. Between 1965 and 2015, about 470 little girls were named Macha in France.