The 30-second exercise to lose belly

It’s been almost two months and you still haven’t managed to forget about the gut summer brewery. What in September is called purpose, in October seems to be almost impossible. Nougat tablets are already in supermarkets and you still haven’t lost the extra kilos you gained in July and August. Harvard University has done an analysis and makes it easy for you. You have found the perfect exercise. It only requires 30 seconds a day, no material and its results are, according to the university center, fast and visible.

We are not talking about food, that too, but rather about exercise that has become the star of fitness for work the ABS and forget about the tummy. You just have to approach the ground as if you were going to do a push-up, with your forearms supported and your elbows bent at 90 degrees. Stand on the balls of your feet and maintain a straight line from head to heels. If you are a beginner, 30 seconds of planks will be enough And, even if you can last longer, it is not recommended to do it for more than 2 minutes in a row.

Is about a very intense and demanding abdominal exercisewhich also trains the dorsal muscles, biceps and triceps. You must do at least 3 series, between 2 and 3 times a week to obtain results in a short time. It is one of the most complete activities to achieve greater muscle definition as it involves the transverse abdominal, rectus abdominis, oblique and gluteus muscles.

Beyond the famous ‘six pack’, having strong and worked abs gives the body the ability to perform other types of sports and daily activities without pain. In addition, it is an ideal routine to perform at home or in any space, they do not need much time and your body will thank you very much.

Also, is one of the best allies to improve postureespecially as we age since having a muscular core makes the body look taller and more upright, and is less likely to slouch. A solid abdomen increases the stability of the bodyis essential for balance and coordination and that is why it is one of the areas that is exercised the most during yoga, one of the most recommended sports during the aging process since will prevent falls and maintain good levels of elasticity.

